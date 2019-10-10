TONIGHT: Turning out partly to mostly cloudy and breezy at times; a spotty shower late, mainly east. Low: 50
FRIDAY: Clouds and some sun with a cool breeze; a shower is still possible, mainly east. High: 63
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 46
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Even with an area of low pressure continuing to spin off the East Coast and actually gathering some strength today, we had a fairly decent early Autumn day. Yes it was a bit breezy at times, but aside from that there wasn't much to complain about. The added sunshine Thursday afternoon aided temperatures as they climbed into the low and middle 70s.
As the offshore low tracks back to the west overnight, the clouds will increase once again and some showers will start rotating through the area again by sunrise on Friday. While the winds will die down a bit overnight, it will still be breezy. The cloudier skies should keep overnight low temperatures yet again at or above 50 degrees in most locations.
With the offshore low closer to the Jersey Shore on Friday, the threat for a shower throughout the day will be heightened. Although these showers will be spotty at best with less than .10" for everyone and most receiving little or nothing. Otherwise, the sunshine will be limited on Friday, which in turn will hold temperatures back a bit. Look for highs on Friday to reach the lower and middle 60s with the cool, damp breeze out of the northeast.
By the start of the weekend a cold front to our west will begin interacting with the area and the stubborn offshore low will finally start heading out to see. The result will be some sunshine at times through the afternoon as a wedge of higher pressure crosses the area in between these two systems. By day's end the cold front to our west will cause the clouds to lower and thicken once again. As this front passes through the area late Saturday into Saturday night it may spark up a few stray showers, especially northwest, but most of the area will experience a dry frontal passage. Any leftover clouds still hanging around Sunday morning will quickly clear out as high pressure builds into the area leading to a sunnier afternoon. Temperatures both days this weekend will be in the middle and upper 60s.
We are keeping our eyes on a low that develops to our south during the day on Sunday and then quickly races out to sea through Southern Delmarva and the Carolinas Sunday night. At this point it appears as if the we'll see nothing more than some high clouds across the Delaware Valley and Southern New Jersey late Sunday into Sunday night. However, if the track takes this fast-moving low any further northwest we may have to include a shower Sunday night, which shouldn't be a big deal.
Either way that fast-moving low is exiting the East Coast early Monday, which will result in another pretty sunny day. Along with the sunshine, temperatures will approach 70° Monday afternoon making for a very pleasant Columbus Day holiday.
Have a great night!