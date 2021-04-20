There’s a little something for everyone in the weather forecast this week, from warm sunshine to showers and a thunderstorm to unseasonably chilly and blustery weather. And in true spring fashion, we’ll see all of that in the span of the next few days in that order.
That means that Tuesday still looks to be the pick day of the week hands down, with plenty of sunshine and our first 70-degree temperatures since April 8th. An approaching cold front will bring a good chance of some showers and even a spring thunderstorm our way for Wednesday, which may knock back our persistently high pollen levels just a bit.
Behind our front, unseasonably cold air settles in Wednesday night through Friday morning, with lows deep down into the 30s including some near freezing temperatures in spots. Thursday will have more of a March feel, with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees and some gusty winds making it feel even chillier.
Temperatures return to more seasonable levels into the weekend, with Saturday looking better and Sunday possibly wetter, at least at first glance.
TUESDAY
Get out there and soak up the warmth and sunshine on Tuesday, and there should be plenty of both. Warm west to southwest winds will send highs above 70 degrees for the first time in just under two weeks, with partly to mostly sunny skies the rule throughout the day. Enjoy it, as it’s one and done for the 70-degree sunshine for a while!
WEDNESDAY
A Wednesday cold front is our best chance for some rain this week, then some much colder air will arrive in the wake of that front. Your best chance for some steadier rain right now appears to be between late Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon. A thunderstorm or two can also not entirely be ruled out.
Highs Wednesday look like they still manage to reach the mid 60s, even with some steadier rains, thanks to a surge of mild air on a southerly wind flow right out ahead of our cold front.
THURSDAY
Behind Wednesday’s cold front, a northwesterly wind turns gusty and ushers in some significantly colder air for Thursday. The day looks mainly dry, but a stray shower in a couple of spots can’t entirely be ruled out, and it might even be cold enough to see a few snowflakes in the higher elevations of the Poconos.
Skies should feature more clouds than sun otherwise, and highs are only expected to struggle to reach 50 degrees. West to northwest wind gusting over 30 mph will make it feel even colder.
FRIDAY
High pressure should build by to our south for Friday leading to dry conditions with a return to mostly sunny skies. There will still be a bit of a tight pressure gradient between the high to our south and a departing low pressure system over northern Maine. This will keep winds a little gusty at times on Friday, especially in the morning. Fortunately, the wind flow should become more westerly as opposed to north, leading to some milder air being filtered in.
Afternoon highs look to quickly return to more seasonable levels in the low 60s.