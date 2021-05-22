For many, this past week has been close to weather perfection: warm, sunny, comfortable days followed by cool, clear, and even more comfortable nights. Yes, we really do need the rain, as spring rainfall deficits are approaching four inches, and Allentown and Reading have both not seen measurable rain for the last 12 days and counting now. While there’s more warmth in the forecast, a beneficial soaking rain is not. In fact, minus a few small opportunities for at best scattered showers or a thunderstorm from time to time, the largely dry pattern continues into next week. Temperatures will show some variety over the next few days, with a warm Saturday, a hot Sunday, then a much cooler Monday the forecasted progression. And those temperature swings may continue into the middle of next week, with another quick shot of hot weather by Wednesday. All the while, besides a spotty thunderstorm or two, it’s mostly dry. So be sure to keep those lawns and gardens watered, as our dry May continues.
TODAY
The weekend should get off to a partly sunny, warm, and mostly dry start on Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs climbing into the upper 80s, a bit warmer than the last few days with perhaps just a bit more humidity as well. That being said, things remain fairly comfortable considering the unseasonably warm temps. A weak disturbance may produce a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening, but the day is mostly dry for everyone and entirely dry for many.
TONIGHT
Skies will average partly to mostly cloudy tonight and it will be another mild night as well, with lows in the mid 60s, the warmest night of this stretch so far. While it will be a little more humid as well, it won’t come close to reaching those steamy and oppressive mid-summer levels.
SUNDAY
This will be the hottest day of the year so far, with highs making a run at 90 degrees to wrap up the weekend. It will also be a bit more humid, but with dew points only around 60 degrees, it will be far from oppressive. A partly sunny day is expected, though as a cold front drops down from the north in our direction, the shower and thunderstorm chance will rise later in the day and into the evening hours. There’s still no guarantee that we’ll get some needed rain, but this will likely be our best chance over the next three days. Thunderstorm activity may be sparse, but a scattered strong storm is possible, especially the farther north you travel. Like Saturday, most of the day is dry, with the thunderstorm activity spotty and limited to the second half of the day.
MONDAY
Here’s our one cooler and seasonable day in this pattern, with mostly cloudy skies and those clouds and a cooler ocean breeze likely keeping temperatures much cooler than what we’ve seen lately. Monday’s highs will only be around 70 degrees, a good chance to give those air conditioners a break after the early season workout. While a shower or two is possible, the best chances likely stay to our south and west on Monday.
TUESDAY
Our Sunday front comes back as a warm front Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms but also allowing the warm temperatures to slingshot back into the area. We’re still on the “cooler” side of the front for most of the day, but that said, highs may still approach 80 degrees with clouds, some sun, and maybe a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots as the front lifts through.
WEDNESDAY
Here comes the heat again, for another one day surge of summery 90-degree highs on Wednesday. In fact, it could be a few degrees hotter than Sunday with low 90s possibly widespread. Partly sunny skies are expected, with a late day or overnight cold front bringing the chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. That front will knock temperatures back towards seasonable levels late in the week.
