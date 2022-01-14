Get ready for a one-two punch of winter weather over the next three days, with an arctic blast and a winter storm between Friday night and Monday.
First comes the bitter cold, as wind chills drop below zero for everyone late tonight and early Saturday. Wind chills may be as cold as 20 below zero in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey.
After a dry but cold Saturday and Sunday, attention then turns to a fast-moving storm that will zip up the East Coast Sunday night into Monday. But instead of taking a track over the ocean and giving us lots of snow, the storm will track up the Appalachians. That pushes the heaviest snow well to our west over central and western Pennsylvania.
We're still expected to start as snow Sunday evening and see at least a few inches accumulate early Sunday night. But with the inland storm track, warmer ocean air will change the snow over to sleet and rain later Sunday night and limit accumulations.
The Interstate 95 corridor and Delaware Valley may only see an inch or two at most before the changeover. For the Interstate 78 corridor including the Lehigh Valley and Berks County, it's more like 2-5 inches of snow before the changeover. The Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey stand the best chance of 6 inches of snow.
The storm will quickly depart Monday leaving windy weather but, otherwise, just a few showers behind.