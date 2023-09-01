Welcome to September, and with it the start of "meteorological" fall. Granted, the calendar says summer has about three weeks left, and it will certainly feel like it later in the holiday weekend and beyond through most of next week. Ironically, the hottest stretch of weather this summer appears to be coming after Labor Day, with 90-degree heat likely for a four or five day stretch, starting either Sunday or Labor Day and continuing through Thursday. All the while, it's partly to mostly sunny and dry, with no rain in the forecast until next Friday when a few scattered thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front. Before the heat and humidity build over the second half of the weekend, we'll have some refreshingly comfortable weather to enjoy through Saturday night, with low humidity, comfortably cool nights in the 50s, and daytime highs in the low 80s on Saturday, before the 90-degree heat makes its first return to the area in over a month, and sticks around for a while!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Look for clear skies, light winds, and comfortably cool nighttime lows once again for our Friday night, with lows down around 50 degrees for many, including some 40s in the cooler valleys and in the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey as well. Enjoy the great sleeping weather and open up those windows, before those summer muggies come back strong next week!
SATURDAY
This will be the most comfortable day left of an increasingly hot and humid forecast, with mostly sunny skies, refreshingly low humidity, light southwest breezes, and highs in the low 80s. It's the start of a holiday weekend that will be dry throughout, but one that will get increasingly hot and eventually humid as it progresses.
SUNDAY AND LABOR DAY MONDAY
The heat will be on as we work towards Labor Day, and the humidity will slowly be turned on too. Expect mostly sunny skies to continue for Sunday and Labor Day Monday, meaning the weather will cooperate with any and all outdoor plans you may have for the holiday weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 80s on Sunday, with a few backyard thermometers likely flirting with the 90-degree mark, as dew points climb into the low 60s, which is moderately but still tolerably humid. Come Monday, expect highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies, as the humidity creeps up a bit further and dew points inch up into the more humid mid 60s, probably allowing the heat index to inch up too, making it feel a few degrees hotter than what your backyard thermometer reads.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Summer may "unofficially" end after Labor Day, but our summery weather pattern will keep right on going past the holiday next week. In fact, the middle of next week looks to be the hottest and stickiest days of this late season stretch, with highs around 90-95 degrees, and some records may even be flirted with. Expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine through Wednesday, with low to mid 90s for our actual highs, and the heat index creeping a bit higher into the mid to upper 90s when the humidity is factored in. There's still no chance of rain in sight through mid-week, so don't cover up our put away those air conditioners just yet even though September has arrived.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The heat and humidity will likely continue Thursday and perhaps into Friday as well, as we await a cold front on Friday to give us our only chance of rain in the forecast, in the form of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Depending on the timing of that front, we'll either be in the mid 80s and humid, but not as hot if the front is quicker and brings more clouds and an earlier rain chance, or upper 80s to near 90 degrees if the front is slower. We should see a return to more seasonably warm lower 80s for highs next weekend.
