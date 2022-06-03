If you enjoyed the plentiful and more comfortable sunshine that Friday had to offer, you're going to love what's in store for the upcoming weekend! We'll have a pair of clear, cool, and comfy nights Friday and Saturday nights, followed by comfortably and seasonably warm days with light winds and abundant sunshine. It's early June weather at its best, with no heat, humidity, or chance of any showers and thunderstorms, and it's ours through Monday. After we sneak in another nice day on Monday, a pair of cold fronts on Tuesday and again Thursday will lead to our next chance of a few showers or perhaps a thunderstorm. However, no big storms, severe weather outbreaks, or soaking rains are in sight over the next seven days. Highs will remain mostly in the 70s through most of next week, with temperatures pretty close to average for early June through then, perhaps trending a bit cooler by next weekend.
TONIGHT
Expect a mainly clear, cool, and comfortable night with light winds and lows in the low to mid 50s. That's great weather for those evening backyard fires or activities, and comfy weather for sleeping overnight with no air conditioning necessary. Parts of the Poconos could dip into the upper 40s.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
It's always nice when the weekend is the nicest part of the 7-day forecast, and that should be the case with the upcoming first weekend of June, if you like comfortable sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures that is. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, with highs around 75-80 degrees both days, and refreshingly low humidity levels. Saturday features a little more of a breeze (NW 10-15mph) with a lighter and variable wind on Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, as the nice sleeping weather continues through the weekend nights.
MONDAY
We'll get a bonus nice day Monday with partly sunny skies and upper 70s once again, as high pressure hangs on for one more day before our next cold front approaches. While there will be a few more clouds than we saw over the weekend, it will remain dry and pleasant and the humidity will remain well within the tolerable range.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
We're keying in on Tuesday and Thursday as the next chances for some scattered showers or a thunderstorm as a pair of cold fronts slide through, although neither day looks to be a washout. While there will be more clouds both days, we'll sneak in some sunshine, and the days are likely more dry than wet. Highs will remain near seasonable in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Wednesday will be a partly sunny and dry day tucked in between our two chances for showers.
TRACK THE WEATHER: