Abundant sunshine has been the rule since our Easter weekend, with every day warmer than the one that preceded it. Saturday's highs were rather chilly and in the low 50s, then we jumped to near 60 degrees come Easter Sunday. Monday was seasonably mild as highs reached the mid 60s, and low 70s were the rule on an even warmer and sun-soaked Tuesday. The plentiful sunshine and continued warming trend are both with us through Friday, as highs approach 80 degrees on Wednesday, then surge into the mid and even upper 80s by Thursday and especially Friday, when record highs may be challenged. Pollen levels will remain extremely high through the weekend, and brush fire danger will also remain high with the dry conditions, low humidity, and occasionally brisk breezes prevailing. We increasingly need some rain, and there aren't many opportunities going forward. While there could be a spotty shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, our best chance for a more widespread round of showers and storms arrives later Sunday. Weekend highs will still be in the mid 70s ahead of a cold front, but once that front slides through, it's back to April reality next week with much cooler and seasonable low 60s the rule for most of the week, with dry weather again prevailing.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies will average out partly cloudy overnight with a brisk and mild west to southwest breeze, which will help keep overnight lows up in the low to mid 50s, much milder than in recent nights. Get ready for a string of mild spring nights, and even warmer summer-like days ahead.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure will slide into a position off the East Coast to act as a "Bermuda high", the kind that provides hot and humid weather in the middle of summer. Since it's only early spring, it's not quite time yet for the real hot and sticky stuff. But it will get steadily warmer as the week progresses, as highs inch up to around 75-80 degrees on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be rather breezy, with a brisk west to northwest wind around 15-20mph and gusty, which means another day of high brush fire danger and high pollen levels too.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Our "Bermuda high" is still in charge, with a bit more a west to southwest breeze resulting in a surge of even warmer temperatures. The sunshine remains abundant, and highs may flirt with record highs in spots, as we climb into the mid and even upper 80s come Thursday and Friday afternoons. The humidity remains low, the pollen remains high, and there is a high wildfire danger throughout the week, with dry conditions, low humidity, and occasionally brisk breezes.
THIS WEEKEND
The warmth may back off a bit for the weekend, but highs should remain 10 to 15 degrees above average and in the mid-70s for Saturday and Sunday. There will be some sun each day, but also more clouds than we see all week, as a front gradually approaches later in the weekend, likely late Sunday or Sunday night. There could be a spotty shower or thunderstorm Saturday well ahead of that front, but most of the day looks dry. Right now, the best and only chance of some widespread needed rain would be later Sunday or early Sunday night right ahead of that front, in the form of a few showers or perhaps a thunderstorm. Behind that front, it's back to reality next week for mid-April, with highs closer to 60 degrees, perhaps in the 50s by Tuesday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Behind our cold front, it will be sharply cooler and back to reality temperature-wise, with highs back closer to 60 degrees and probably more clouds than sun Monday and Tuesday with a few spotty showers here or there. So it's back to more typical April weather after our week-long summer preview the previous week.
