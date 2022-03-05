Weather in a word (or two) this weekend: warm up! While the weekend won't be as sunny as the last few days, it will be a whole lot warmer, especially come Sunday, when record highs may be challenged for some of us. Today is a mostly cloudy but mostly dry day, with a few breaks of sun and perhaps some passing sprinkles in just a few spots. Highs won't be too far from 50 degrees, despite the limited sunshine. The real warmth arrives by Sunday, even with a round of showers in the morning through the midday hours. Once we dry out and even clear out a bit in the afternoon, temperatures should soar close to or better than 70 degrees, thanks to stiff southwest winds pumping up a surge of spring-like air. The warmth will continue into Monday with highs still near 70 degrees, but another round of rain is expected later in the day into early Monday night as a cold front slides through. Behind that front, it's noticeably cooler but drier through the middle of next week and back to reality temperature-wise.
TODAY
Saturday is our transition day to a milder pattern, as a warm front lifts north in our direction but doesn't make it through just yet. Out ahead of it, expect mostly cloudy skies, but the start of the weekend looks mainly dry as we hold off most of the rain until the second half of the weekend and may even sneak in some sunnier intervals during the day. While some sprinkles or a brief passing shower can't be entirely ruled out, it's mostly dry and milder than the last few days, with highs back into the upper 40s for many and low 50s for some, a seasonable early March day overall and the drier (but certainly not the warmer) weekend day.
TONIGHT
Skies should be or become mostly cloudy overnight, and as that warm front lifts through, a spotty shower or some drizzle is possible later tonight. It's a lot less cold compared to recent nights, with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
SUNDAY
Our warm front will lift to the north on Sunday, and we'll be in the coveted warm sector. That means highs will surge through the 60s, and with enough afternoon sunshine, even climb past 70 degrees and challenge record highs in spots. There will be mostly cloudy skies through the first half of the day and even a round of showers in the morning through just past midday. But afternoon drying and even some clearing will follow, and temperatures will really take off as a result. Expect a stiff but a warm southwest breeze at 15-25mph and gusty, which will help deliver the spring-like surge. Temperatures Sunday night actually remain above 50 degrees.
MONDAY
The warmth lingers into Monday with highs again either side of 70 degrees, and we'll do the reverse of Sunday. The morning looks dry on Monday, with a round of showers or some rain in the afternoon and evening hours ahead of a cold front. It won't be as windy as Sunday, but it's another warm day and records could again be challenged in spots. Once that front slides through Monday night, the warmth will be swept away and we'll get a temperature reality check as it's back to normal through mid-week.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
We'll clear out and dry out on Tuesday, but it will be a brisk and sharply cooler day. After a few days of near 70° warmth, Tuesday will only be in the upper 40s. Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a little rain as a weak area of low pressure passes by to our south.
