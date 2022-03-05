Weather in a word (or two) the next couple days: warm up! While our skies for the next couple days will be relatively cloudy, it will be a whole lot warmer as we get set to kick off the new week, and record highs may even be challenged for some of us. Saturday featured the very beginning stages of our warm-up as afternoon highs climbed back to more seasonable levels in the upper 40s. The day featured plenty of clouds, but some sunny breaks certainly during the afternoon, and it was also largely dry outside of some brief isolated sprinkles. The real warmth arrives Sunday, even with a round of showers in the morning through the midday hours. Once we dry out and even clear out a bit in the afternoon, temperatures should soar close to or better than 70 degrees, thanks to stiff southwest winds pumping up a surge of spring-like air. The warmth will continue into Monday with highs potentially even warmer into the low and mid 70s, but another round of rain is expected late in the day into early Monday night as a cold front slides through. Behind that front, it's noticeably cooler but drier through the middle of next week and back to reality temperature-wise.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
While the clouds did thin out a bit late in the day Saturday, look for them to fill back in later tonight as a warm front lifts through. The front may touch off some areas of drizzle well after midnight, and some patchy late-night fog will also be possible. It's a lot less cold compared to recent nights as well, with lows only expected to drop into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
SUNDAY
Our warm front will lift to the north on Sunday, and we'll be in the coveted warm sector. That means highs will surge through the 60s, and with enough afternoon sunshine, even climb past 70 degrees and challenge record highs in spots. There will be mostly cloudy skies through the first half of the day and even a round of showers in the morning through just past midday. But afternoon drying and even some clearing will follow, and temperatures will really take off as a result. Expect a stiff but a warm southwest breeze at 15-25mph and gusty, which will help deliver the spring-like surge. Temperatures Sunday night actually remain above 50 degrees.
MONDAY
The warmth lingers into Monday with highs perhaps getting even warmer than Sunday spiking into the low and mid 70s, and we'll do the reverse of Sunday when it comes to rain chances. Much of the daytime Monday looks dry before a round of showers or some steady rain arrives late in the afternoon and evening hours ahead of a cold front. It won't be as windy as Sunday, but it's another warm day and records could again be challenged in spots. Once that front slides through Monday night, the warmth will be swept away and we'll get a temperature reality check as it's back to normal through mid-week.
MIDDLE TO LATTER PART OF NEXT WEEK
We'll clear out and dry out on Tuesday, but it will be a brisk and sharply cooler day. After a few days of near 70° warmth, Tuesday’s highs will only be in the upper 40s. Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a little rain as a weak area of low pressure passes by to our south. Thursday looks to be dry and seasonable courtesy of high pressure building in with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s.
