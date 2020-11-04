Sure, we can’t actually vote for what type of weather we’d like to have. But if we could, I think the extended stretch of increasingly warm and dry weather we have coming up the rest of this week through the weekend would win in a landslide. High pressure will slowly slide down and off the East Coast, setting up a warm southwest wind for the foreseeable future. That will effectively erase the chilly and brisk start to the week we’ve experienced over the last few days, and replace it with 60-something and eventually even 70-degree high temperatures as we move through the rest of the week. All the while, rain (or snow) aren’t even on the weather ballot, ensuring a dry stretch of weather that lasts through at least early next week. Outside of a little patchy fog a few mornings, it’s about as nice of a stretch of weather that you can elect in early November.
TODAY
High pressure will build overhead and center itself offshore later in the day leading to plenty of sunshine and a return to a southwesterly wind flow. While the morning will start chilly (and frosty in some cases) in the low 30s, we can expect afternoon highs to get back to the low and even a few mid 60s. Some patchy fog is not out of the question, but by late morning, any fog should be gone giving way to an abundance of sunshine. Winds will also be lighter compared to the beginning of the week, so it will be a much more tolerable day to be out and about, certainly during the afternoon.
TONIGHT
Clear skies are expected, but overnight lows should be a little milder compared to previous nights as that warmer air continues to build in on a light southerly wind flow. Lows should drop down to around 40 degrees this go around, and some patchy fog will once again be possible late as we get towards sunrise Thursday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure will remain well in control as it anchors itself to our south and offshore. That position will keep a southwesterly wind flow going for us, and this will continue to pump in some rather warm air for this time of the year. The feeling will certainly be quite different compared to how the week started. Outside of some patchy early morning fog, Thursday is expected to start with clear skies which should gradually mix with some high clouds as the day wears on. It will still be what one would call mostly sunny however, and afternoon highs should climb all the way into the mid and a few upper 60s. Friday once again may start with some patchy early fog; otherwise, it will be another mostly sunny day as afternoon highs climb all the way into the upper 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure remains in control this weekend, and hence, the warmth remains in place. Highs continue to top out around 70 degrees, a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early November. There could yet again be some patchy early morning fog, but overall we should expect lots of sunshine from start to finish throughout the weekend.
