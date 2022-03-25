After some morning dense fog burned off, it was nice to see a few hours of mostly sunny skies late Friday morning, before clouds promptly returned in the afternoon. It was also nice to see some seasonably mild highs in the mid 50s, something that will be hard to do through the middle of next week, as an increasingly chilly weather pattern sets up over the next five days. While there are no big storms in the forecast, there will be a few scattered rain showers on Saturday, and a spotty rain or even snow shower Saturday night and Sunday. Sunshine will be rather limited this weekend as well, as mostly cloudy skies and brisk winds bring in our colder blast of air. The coldest temperatures arrive later Sunday through early Tuesday, with lows as cold as the upper teens Monday night and highs on Monday likely not getting out of the mid 30s. Milder air briefly returns later next week, but so too does the chance for some wet weather, with the highest rain chances next Thursday. Another shot of late season chill may follow for the first weekend of April.
TONIGHT
Expect a partly to mostly cloudy but dry Friday night, with lows around 40 degrees as we await the weekend cold front that will bring in a notably chilly shot of air for early spring over the upcoming weekend.
SATURDAY
A cold front will slice through the area on Saturday, with a little early sunshine out ahead of it, but skies again trending mostly cloudy with some scattered showers developing by midday and into the afternoon. It won't be too chilly, at least not yet, with highs in the low 50s to kick off the weekend. But winds pick up behind the front and start to usher in some sharply colder air, which you'll really feel Sunday through Tuesday but those breezes will make Saturday feel a bit cooler than it actually is. While the showers are mostly scattered and in the form of rain, there could be a snow shower or two late in the day or into the overnight hours, most likely in the Poconos.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day, but this time much colder and also quite windy, with northwest winds gusting around or over 30mph and keeping wind chills near or below freezing much of the day. It looks mostly dry, but a scattered rain shower is possible, and in the Poconos, there could even be a snow shower. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s, a good 10 degrees colder than average. Lows Sunday night should drop below freezing and into the mid 20s.
MONDAY
This will be the coldest day of the forecast, with highs only expected to make it into the upper 30s, even with the overdue return of partly to mostly sunny skies! Winds will still be brisk, keeping wind chills below freezing much of the day. And by Monday night, lows may actually drop to near 20 degrees, before a slow warming trend takes place the rest of the week.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Tuesday still looks rather chilly, but also should remain dry with cool sunshine and not quite as much of a breeze. Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead of a warm front, and there could be a passing rain or snow shower early Wednesday morning ahead of that front. Behind it, it does warm up the second half of the week with Thursday's highs back up near 60 degrees. But Thursday also looks like our next good chance for some wet weather as well, and more cold air may follow for the first weekend of April.
