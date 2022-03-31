Friday was one of those great looking late winter days, but it didn't feel quite as good as it looked. Despite abundant sunshine, highs struggled to climb out of the 30s, although with less wind than the last few days, there wasn't much of a wind chill. While the weekend won't be as sunny as the last few days, it will be a whole lot warmer, especially come Sunday, when record highs may be challenged for some of us. Saturday is a mostly cloudy but mostly dry day, with a few breaks of sun and perhaps some passing sprinkles. Highs won't be too far from 50 degrees, despite the limited sunshine. The real warmth arrives by Sunday, even with a round of showers in the morning through the midday hours. Once we dry out and even clear out a bit in the afternoon, temperatures should soar close to 70 degrees, thanks to stiff southwest winds pumping up a surge of spring-like air. The warmth will continue into Monday, but another round of rain is expected later in the day into Monday night as a cold front slides through. Behind that front, it's noticeably cooler but drier through the middle of next week.
TONIGHT
After clear skies all day, expect clouds to gradually increase overnight and become partly and then eventually mostly cloudy towards morning. As a result, it won't be quite as cold as the widespread teens we shivered to Thursday night, but lows will still drop into the low 20s nevertheless.
SATURDAY
Saturday is our transition day to a milder pattern, as a warm front lifts north in our direction but doesn't make it through just yet. Out ahead of it, expect mostly cloudy skies, but the start of the weekend looks mainly dry as we hold off most of the rain until the second half of the weekend and may even sneak in some sunnier intervals during the day. While some sprinkles or a brief passing shower can't be entirely ruled out, it's mostly dry and milder than the last few days, with highs back into the upper 40s, a seasonable early March day overall and the drier (but certainly not the warmer) weekend day.
SUNDAY
Our warm front will lift to the north on Sunday, and we'll be in the coveted warm sector. That means highs will surge well into the 60s, and with enough afternoon sunshine, even climb past 70 degrees and challenge record highs in spots. There will be mostly cloudy skies through the first half of the day and even a round of showers in the morning through just past midday. But afternoon drying and even some clearing will follow, and temperatures will really take off as a result. Expect a stiff but a warm southwest breeze at 10-20mph and gusty, which will help deliver the spring-like surge.
MONDAY
We'll start the work and school week with a mostly cloudy and still fairly warm day, but not as toasty as Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, with clouds throughout most of the day and some rain likely developing, especially in the afternoon and evening, as a cold front approaches. That front will sweep through and shut off the rain later Monday night, but it will also sweep the warmth away as well.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
We'll clear out and dry out on Tuesday and keep some sunshine going for Wednesday, but it will be sharply cooler compared to the previous few days. Highs will be seasonable for early March and mostly in the 40s, with our next chance of rain arriving later next week followed by a shot of cold air for the following weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: