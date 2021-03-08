Spring officially begins next Saturday, just 12 days from now. And you don’t have to wait that long to “spring ahead” your clocks, which takes place this weekend. But the wait is even shorter still for spring-like temperatures, which will arrive as soon as Tuesday, with the first 60-degree highs of the year in sight this week! Today was the transition day from colder, where we were this past weekend, to dramatically warmer, where we will be the rest of the upcoming week. All the while, it remains dry with no worse than partly sunny skies through Thursday. A late week cold front will bring us a few rain showers, sometime Thursday night into Friday, but only light rain is currently expected. That front will provide a temperature reality check by the weekend however, as much cooler temperatures arrive as we start the descent on our month-long March temperature roller coaster ride. Highs will be back in the 40s once we’re back on daylight saving time, so it will be sharply cooler for our first 7pm sunset Sunday evening.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with a seasonably cold low around 30 degrees. It’s likely our last below freezing night for the week as the nights will warm just as much as the days going forward.
TUESDAY
High pressure will more or be overhead, preparing to slide off the coast and really kick start our warming trend. Look for abundant sunshine and a light southwest breeze to combine and send highs into the upper 50s by afternoon, with some spots likely flirting with 60 degrees.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
As that high anchors itself off the East Coast, increasingly warm south to southwest winds will send highs soaring past 60 degrees on Wednesday, and probably into the mid 60s on Thursday. All the while, skies will remain partly to mostly sunny as the first genuine shot of spring-like warmth is welcomed with open arms by many of us, especially after the second snowiest February on record!
FRIDAY
Plenty of clouds and a few showers are possible anytime from later Thursday night through Friday and Friday night but any rain showers should be light and scattered. We’ll sneak in one more warm day on the spring-like side of our cold front, with highs on Friday still on the plus side of 60 degrees. Cooler weather follows for the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Don’t forget to “spring ahead” those clocks Saturday night, even though we’ll be falling back temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Saturday, and continue their decline into the mid 40s by Sunday. The weekend looks dry, with clearing skies on Saturday and plenty of sunshine Sunday. But brisk breezes are likely throughout the weekend, bringing in the chillier air and increasing the chilly feel.
TRACK THE WEATHER: