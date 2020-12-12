SHORT TERM FORECAST

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy.  Some Fog.  Low: 44.

TOMORROW: Becoming Partly Sunny. Breezy.  High: 56.

MONDAY: Cloudy. Some Showers & Snow.  Coating-2".  High 42.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

Tonight, we'll have some fog under mostly cloudy skies.  Temperatures will stay in the 40s.

Enjoy the breaks of sun on Sunday and mid 50s.  That is the warmest weather we'll see for a while.

Sunday night, the skies will be clear at 10 p.m. when a meteor shower.  You'll see the most shooting stars at 2 a.m., and the skies will be mostly clear then.  After 2 a.m., we'll quickly turn cloudy.

The clouds are coming in because we are now tracking a small snowstorm for Monday.

Some spots will get no snow and all rain.  This will be the case around the Philly area.  But, most of us will see a coasting to 2". 

snow monday

We get a coating to 2" on Monday.  A lot of that will melt right away on the warm pavement and roads.

Because the pavement will be so long, it'll take a while for the snow to collect on the roads in the the Lehigh Valley and Berks County.  This is mainly a snow just for the grass and trees.

The snow will arrive during the morning commute, and the roads will just be wet for rush hour.  After rush hour, some slush will start piling up in spots.  The snow ends at lunchtime.

monday timetable

The snow will not last long on Monday.

We'll keep you updated all weekend.  Stay in the know with our 69 News Weather App. 

Tuesday is the calm before the big snowstorm.  The skies are mostly sunny on Tuesday, but it's starting to feel cold enough for snow with highs in the mid 30s.

On Wednesday, a snow storm rides up the coast to bring us plowable snow. 

Plan for a snowstorm that will disrupt your Wednesday afternoon and evening.

We still need more time to track this storm. 

The slightest wobble in the track of this storm means going from a foot of snow to say 3" of snow.  We will have county-by-county snowfall totals beginning Monday morning.

Here's what we know right now...

The American future radar is calling for at least a foot.

gfs 0z sat

This future radar also shows at least a foot.

The European future radar wants us 6-14".  

euro 0z sat

This future radar wants a lot of snow in some spots, but not for everyone.  Look how the colors differ--this shows you how a wiggle in the track of the storms means a lot vs a little.

The Canadian future radar wants us to get a foot.

CMC 0z sat

This future radar wants a lot of snow.

You can't plan for or expect these totals.  I just wanted to share the information we use to forecast. 

From update to update this weekend, those future radars have kept nudging up the snowfall amount.

At this point, plan for a snow storm that will disrupt your Wednesday afternoon and evening plans.  

There will not be snow Wednesday morning.

Expect snow Wednesday afternoon and all Wednesday night.  The snow will end Thursday morning.

This storm is hard to track because if it were to nudge more north, some spots around Philly will get all rain and no snow.  So, be a little suspicious of those high snowfall totals right now.  Everything depends on the track of the storm, and this weekend is just too early to pinpoint the track, which is why we can't pinpoint the amount, yet.  

We'll keep you updated all weekend on this snow storm right here on WFMZ.com, on the 69 News Weather Channel, on WFMZ at 6 and 10 p.m., and on the 69 News Weather App.  Count on us.

We'll have a clearer picture by Monday morning.  So, look for county-by-county snowfall totals beginning Monday morning with Meteorologist Matt Broderick.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT

tonight 12 12

We're in the 40s tonight because of the clouds.  Without the clouds, it'd be much colder.

TOMORROW

sun 12 13

Sunshine breaks through the clouds on Sunday.

MONDAY

monday 12 14

There's a wide range in the snowfall on Monday.  Some spots will get all rain and no snow.  Other spots will get a coating on the grass.  Some places will see 2".

TUESDAY

tue 12 15

Enjoy the sunshine and dry weather on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Snow Storm Wed Timeline

Plan for plowable snow Wednesday afternoon and night that will disrupt your plans.

THE WEEK AHEAD

7 day 12 12

It gets cold at the end of the week ahead.

