Tonight, we'll have some fog under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay in the 40s.
Enjoy the breaks of sun on Sunday and mid 50s. That is the warmest weather we'll see for a while.
Sunday night, the skies will be clear at 10 p.m. when a meteor shower. You'll see the most shooting stars at 2 a.m., and the skies will be mostly clear then. After 2 a.m., we'll quickly turn cloudy.
The clouds are coming in because we are now tracking a small snowstorm for Monday.
Some spots will get no snow and all rain. This will be the case around the Philly area. But, most of us will see a coasting to 2".
Because the pavement will be so long, it'll take a while for the snow to collect on the roads in the the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. This is mainly a snow just for the grass and trees.
The snow will arrive during the morning commute, and the roads will just be wet for rush hour. After rush hour, some slush will start piling up in spots. The snow ends at lunchtime.
Tuesday is the calm before the big snowstorm. The skies are mostly sunny on Tuesday, but it's starting to feel cold enough for snow with highs in the mid 30s.
On Wednesday, a snow storm rides up the coast to bring us plowable snow.
Plan for a snowstorm that will disrupt your Wednesday afternoon and evening.
We still need more time to track this storm.
The slightest wobble in the track of this storm means going from a foot of snow to say 3" of snow. We will have county-by-county snowfall totals beginning Monday morning.
Here's what we know right now...
The American future radar is calling for at least a foot.
The European future radar wants us 6-14".
The Canadian future radar wants us to get a foot.
You can't plan for or expect these totals. I just wanted to share the information we use to forecast.
From update to update this weekend, those future radars have kept nudging up the snowfall amount.
At this point, plan for a snow storm that will disrupt your Wednesday afternoon and evening plans.
There will not be snow Wednesday morning.
Expect snow Wednesday afternoon and all Wednesday night. The snow will end Thursday morning.
This storm is hard to track because if it were to nudge more north, some spots around Philly will get all rain and no snow. So, be a little suspicious of those high snowfall totals right now. Everything depends on the track of the storm, and this weekend is just too early to pinpoint the track, which is why we can't pinpoint the amount, yet.
We'll have a clearer picture by Monday morning. So, look for county-by-county snowfall totals beginning Monday morning with Meteorologist Matt Broderick.
