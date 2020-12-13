This afternoon, we'll have partly sunny skies and a high in the mid 50s. That is the warmest weather we'll see for a while.
Tonight, the skies will be clear from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., which is the start of a meteor shower. When the meteor shower peaks at 2 a.m., you'll notice clouds.
We're cloudy by the end of the night because a small snowstorm is on the way for Monday.
Overall, many of us will see a coating to 2", but that's mainly for the grass.
For Schuylkill County, Berks County, The Lehigh Valley, and The Poconos, the snow will arrive during the morning commute, and the roads will just be wet during rush hour.
Because the pavement will still be pretty warm, it'll take a while for the snow to collect on the roads in the the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. More than anything, it'll just make some slush on the roads and sidewalks after rush hour.
The snow ends at lunchtime.
The Philly area won't even see snow from this storm. Instead, you'll just get rain.
Tuesday is the calm before the big storm.
The skies are mostly sunny on Tuesday, and it's starting to feel cold enough for snow with highs in the mid 30s.
On Wednesday, a snow storm rides up the coast to bring us plowable snow.
Plan for a snowstorm that will disrupt your Wednesday afternoon and evening.
It is clear that many spots will get at least a foot of snow. All weekend long, the future radars we use for forecasting have been consistent: they've showed at least a foot of snow for much of our area.
Here's what the future radars show as of Sunday morning (they update twice a day).
The American future radar wants 12-18".
The European future radar wants 8-20".
The Canadian future radar wants 8-14".
While all three disagree on the exact amount, it's clear they all want a foot for most places.
We study these future radars from update to update to watch for trends and disagreements.
Over the weekend, they've trending the snowfall total up to a foot or more for many places, so that will be the base for our snowfall total map on Monday.
Now, look how there are sharp color cutoffs on some of those snowfall maps. That's because there will be sharp cutoffs in snowfall amounts.
This storm is hard to track because if it were to nudge more north, some spots south of Philly will get all rain and no snow. This also means less snow for parts of our area if the rain part of the storm moves more north. This is why we've had to study this storm so closely.
So far, the track of the storm has stayed the same from update to update.
