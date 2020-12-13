Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ054-055-060>062-103-105-131600- Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Carbon-Monroe-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 752 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...AREAS OF FOG THROUGH THIS MORNING... Areas of fog, with visibilities below one half mile persist across portions of southeastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey. Please exercise caution for rapidly changing visibility. If driving, allow extra time to reach your destination and if you encounter fog, reduce speed and increase following distance with the vehicle in front of you. The fog is expected to gradually dissipate by early afternoon. $$