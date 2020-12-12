It's a cloudy, chilly day, but those clouds keep us mild tonight. Sure, 44 tonight is cold, but for this time of the year, that's not bad! Usually, we have lows in the 20s.
Enjoy the breaks of sun on Sunday and mid 50s. That is the warmest weather we'll see for a while.
On Monday, there is rain passing to our south. It'll brush the Philly area and parts of Berks County with some wet snow and showers.
Wet snow is a snowflake that is very close into melting into a raindrop. As a result, it instantly melts when it hits the warm ground. No one gets any accumulations on Monday because the snowflakes are wet and because the ground is too warm. Just think of any snowflakes mixed in the rain as rain if you happen to see some in the Philly area Monday during the morning commute. The Lehigh Valley and Poconos stay dry.
Tuesday is the calm before the storm. The skies are mostly sunny, but it's starting to feel cold enough for snow with highs in the mid 30s.
On Wednesday, a snow storm rides up the coast to bring us plowable snow.
Plan for a snowstorm that will disrupt your Wednesday afternoon and evening.
We still need more time to track this storm.
The slightest wobble in the track of this storm means going from a foot of snow to say 3" of snow. We will have county-by-county snowfall totals beginning Monday morning.
Here's what we know right now...
The American future radar is calling for half of foot.
The European future radar wants us to 6-12".
The Canadian future radar wants us to get a foot.
You can't plan for or expect these totals. I just wanted to share the information we use to forecast. Now, you can plan for a snow storm that will disrupt your Wednesday.
Two out of those three future radars want this to be a Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night event. One of them wants the snow to stay through Thursday morning.
At this point, plan for snow Wednesday afternoon and night.
Two out of those three want us getting a foot, so we have good a shot at that. But, one of those two shows sharp color differences, which indicates drastic cutoffs in snowfall amounts.
This is why the storm is hard to track: if it nudges more north, some spots around Philly will get all rain and no snow. So, be suspicious of those high snowfall totals. Everything depends on the track of the storm, and this weekend is just too early to tell the amount.
We'll keep you updated all weekend on this snow storm right here on WFMZ.com, on the 69 News Weather Channel, on WFMZ at 6 and 10 p.m., and on the 69 News Weather App. Count on us.
We'll have a clear picture by Monday morning. So, look for county-by-county snowfall totals beginning Monday morning with Meteorologist Matt Broderick.
At this point, plan for several inches of plowable snow on Wednesday.
