The skies will become cloudy this morning. Then, later this afternoon, rain and freezing rain arrives.
The freezing rain moves into Berks and Schuylkill Counties, The Lehigh Valley, and The Poconos between 2 and 5 p.m.
It first comes into Berks and Schuylkill Counties and moves into Monroe, Northampton, and Warren Counties last.
Freezing rain will cause a glaze of ice on the trees , sidewalks, and roads. Do not drive in freezing rain. The freezing rain will cause dangerous driving conditions.
Expect the icy weather north of Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and Phillipsburg throughout the evening.
In those cities, we'll have ice collect for about an hour when the rain first starts. Then, mild air takes over to wash away the ice and to keep the ice away.
South of those cities, we'll have just rain and no ice today.
The ice will continue to collect in the northern Lehigh Valley, northern Berks County, Schuylkill County, and the Poconos throughout dinnertime and through 8 p.m.
Between 8 and 11 p.m., the freezing rain will end in those spots, first in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County and last in the northern Poconos and Schuylkill County
Then, it's just milder air and scattered showers for the rest of the night. The rain is over by sunrise on Saturday, and the skies quickly turn partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
On Sunday, we're cloudy again. We'll also have showers off and on throughout the afternoon. The Poconos will get snow instead of showers. Expect a Coating to 2" in the Poconos. It's not cold enough for snow anywhere else.
The skies become partly sunny on Monday, and we stay sunny and dry for the rest of next week.
