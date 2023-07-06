TONIGHT: A stray evening shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low: 69
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a mainly afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: 88
FRIDAY NIGHT: A shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the evening; otherwise, mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low: 68
Thursday was another hot and humid day with high temperatures again near 90 degrees as sunshine mixed with clouds. While many remained dry, a few locations did receive some showers and thunderstorms with some isolated activity producing gusty winds and flooding downpours. An isolated shower or storm will remain possible early on this evening and moving forward, our daily thunderstorm chances will increase later Friday and Saturday with some scattered mainly afternoon and evening activity. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are anticipated Sunday, likely the wettest day of the forecast. As a result of more clouds and higher rain chances, the heat will back off, with highs settling back into the mid and then low 80s over the weekend and into early next week. While the heat backs off a bit, the humidity is with us for the duration, as a sticky pattern continues. Fortunately, it does look like shower and thunderstorm chances at least temporarily dwindle as we move through the first half of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A few showers and storms that fired up during the day Thursday will likely linger into at least the early evening hours before dissipating after sunset thanks to the loss of daytime heating. While an isolated severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts can’t entirely be ruled out, the primary concern with any thunderstorm will be heavy rain in a short amount of time that could lead to flooding thanks to the slow movement of the cells. Skies otherwise will turn out partly cloudy tonight, with some patchy fog possible late. Overnight lows will be very mild only dipping down to either side of 70 degrees, and it will remain muggy.
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up the week with a hazy, very warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s, not quite as hot as the previous few days, but still feeling like 90-degrees or better given the continued high humidity. As a cold front approaches later in the day, there is a better chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, especially in Pennsylvania but the threat may eventually extend into New Jersey towards evening or early overnight. It does appear that the front weakens as it approaches the heart of the region, and with the loss of daytime heating after sunset, we’ll likely see a lot of the coverage of showers and storms again dissipate as we work through the nighttime. Friday night will again be very mild and muggy with mostly cloudy skies otherwise, some patchy fog late, and overnight lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
Another sticky and stormy weekend looks to be in the cards, much like last weekend, with some hazy sun on a warm and humid Saturday and only a few hit-or-miss mainly afternoon thunderstorms, then more widespread showers and storms on Sunday. The heat will continue to ease as rain chances rise with mid 80s likely for highs on Saturday, then only around 80 degrees on Sunday, likely the wetter and cloudier of the two weekend days. Heavy downpours are the primary concern given the high humidity, with some localized flooding possible especially on Sunday, as well as a stronger or gustier storm at times.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
It appears the bulk of the unsettled weather from Sunday will exit the region for Monday and Tuesday as a frontal boundary slowly works offshore and high pressure briefly returns from our west. Humidity values look to remain high however, so perhaps a couple isolated shower and thunderstorm cells will still be able to fire, however the latest forecast model guidance suggests the bulk of the region should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds for Monday and more in the way of sunshine on Tuesday. High temperatures should run in the low to mid 80s Monday, then get a little warmer climbing into the upper 80s on Tuesday.
