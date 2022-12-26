Yes, the holiday weekend was spent in the deep freeze but the cold will slowly ease over the next few days, as we finally make our way back above freezing by Tuesday, for the first time in a few days! By mid-week, highs will continue the slow and steady ascent through the 40s, and we should be largely dry all the while with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day. And while our Christmas holiday weekend was all about the cold, our New Year's weekend will be about a welcome warm up and thaw. Highs will climb past 50 degrees on Friday, and could be well into the 50s as we ring in 2023 one week from now. The price we pay for the warmth is some wet weather, with some rain or rain showers later Saturday to early Sunday, including New Year's Eve.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY
Expect a mostly cloudy but mostly dry Monday night, with perhaps a few flurries in the Poconos. Temperatures will still remain on the chilly side, falling back to the teens but winds will also become lighter to there won't be much of a wind chill thankfully. We're back to partly sunny skies on Tuesday, as highs finally climb above freezing and into the mid 30s in the afternoon. And the warm up is just beginning!
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Our slow and steady warm up becomes more noticeable later in the week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday through Friday. Highs flirt with the 40-degree mark on Wednesday, climb higher into the mid 40s come Thursday, and may eclipse 50-degree mark on Friday, for the first time since last Friday morning. While there may be more clouds than sun come the end of the week, the milder temperatures will probably mute any complaints on the extra clouds. And despite the clouds, it looks dry until the weekend.
NEW YEAR'S WEEKEND
While our Christmas weekend was all about the cold, it looks like our New Year's weekend is all about the warmth, and maybe some rain too. Expect a mostly cloudy end to 2022 on Saturday and the clouds are with us for the start of 2023 on Sunday too. Highs will be in the 50s both days, with Sunday having the potential to be well into the 50s, with 60-degree temperatures points south and east. We'll pay a price for the warmth however, and that's some wet weather, but not a soaker Saturday or Sunday. Right now, it looks like the wettest weather will be anytime from late Saturday to early Sunday, perhaps centered around New Year's Eve. For New Year's Day, it may just be some scattered leftover showers.
