We closed out the first weekend of October feeling more like late summer, certainly Sunday afternoon, as many saw high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s and dew points climbing into the sticky low to mid 60s. While the day was largely dry with partly sunny or mostly cloudy skies, we did see a few showers sneak into parts of the Poconos and northern New Jersey, mainly near and north of Interstate 80.
Shower chances will increase for everyone on Monday as a frontal boundary moves closer to the region. Temperatures will also remain relatively warm to start the new week with a continued increase in humidity. We’ll then see the numbers gradually drop back closer to seasonable levels for the middle and latter portion of the week.
Our weather continues to look drier compared to earlier forecasts for much of the rest of the week, with mainly isolated shower activity expected here and there. Regardless, clouds still look to dominate the skies over sunshine for much of the week.
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday along with the continued chance for hit-or-miss showers, and perhaps even an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, as our series of fronts cave in on the region from the north and west.
Once again, no real severe weather is expected at this time, just perhaps a few downpours.
Even with the rather cloudy skies Monday, a southerly wind flow will once again lead to high temperatures in at least the low to mid 70s. Dew points should continue to climb through the 60s as well, so it will also feel a bit stickier Monday.
TUESDAY
Our series of fronts will push off to our south and west for Tuesday while an area of high pressure builds into New England. Our wind flow will turn easterly, and this in turn will lead to slightly cooler highs Tuesday back closer to 70 degrees, along with a drop in dew points back closer to 60 degrees or even in the upper 50s…certainly not as sticky as Monday.
The day also looks to remain rather cloudy with perhaps a few showers still around, although dry times should dominate over wet times.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
The forecast continues to look drier as we move through the middle and latter portion of the week as it appears the area of high pressure to our north will move further south towards the region and will be strong enough to suppress most of any rain activity well to our south or west.
While a spotty shower or some drizzle can't entirely be ruled out Wednesday and Thursday, anything that occurs would likely be well south or west of the Lehigh Valley, much of the region should remain dry these days with just mostly cloudy skies.
High temperatures look to remain close to seasonable levels around or just above 70 degrees.
Friday may end up being mainly dry now as well, certainly compared to earlier forecasts, as it appears our high pressure system will still try to retain its grip on our region. The high may try to move a little further offshore, and if that's the case, this may allow a shower or two to move back in from the west. Having said that, it doesn't look like it would amount to much, and highs Friday should still manage to climb close to seasonable levels in the lower 70s under limited sunshine.