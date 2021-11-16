After some mild and upper 60s this time last week, the temperature rollercoaster continues this week. By Wednesday we'll finally see somewhat normal afternoon highs in the middle 50s. The cold will really ease by Thursday with highs briefly climbing back into the 60s. However, a cold front will then track through late in the day Thursday bringing a chance for a few passing showers and a return to chilly high temperatures in the 40s for Friday along with some chilly gusty winds.
TUESDAY NIGHT
After another sunny day, temperatures came just shy of 50 degrees again in most backyards. Through the rest of this evening and overnight, skies will remain mostly clear as temperature take another tumble down through the 40s and 30s, perhaps even into the upper 20s. Winds will settle, so wind chills won't be too different.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Wednesday and Thursday will be the milder days of the week, before more cold looks to return by week's end. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs returning closer to seasonable levels in the mid 50s. Clouds increase ahead of our next cold front Thursday, and we’ll likely see a period of some rain accompanying that front later in the afternoon going into at least the early nighttime. Before that rain settles in however, a southerly breeze ahead of the cold front looks to push high temperatures Thursday all the way up into the mid 60s.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
Don’t get too comfortable with those 60s because chilly air comes right back in behind the front for Friday. Highs in the afternoon will come crashing back down into the upper 40s with gusty winds adding an extra chill to the air. Temperatures will stay unseasonably cool, mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s both days over the weekend with nights in the 30s also. It'll stay mostly dry Saturday then a few passing showers are possible Sunday, mainly later in the day.
