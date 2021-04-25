SUNDAY NIGHT: An early evening stray shower; otherwise, becoming mostly clear. Low: 39
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. High: 60, Low: 37
An area of low pressure will move offshore today bringing the widespread, steady rain to an end. A cold front will wiggle through this evening which may help bring a stray shower or two later in the day - not everyone will see one but all will feel windy conditions throughout the day. More seasonable temperatures for late April will continue for the remainder of this weekend into early next week, before a major league surge of warmth sends highs soaring through the 70s and even past 80 degrees by the middle of next week. Another system may bring some showers late in the week along with more seasonable 60s.
SUNDAY
Clouds and lingering rain early Sunday morning should end from southwest to northeast, with some drying and even a little bit of sunshine expected later in the day. Rainfall totals from our storm system should be anywhere from 0.25” to 0.50” from the Interstate 78 corridor and points north, while 0.50” to 1.00” can be expected the closer one gets to the Interstate 95 corridor. Areas in southwestern New Jersey and northern Delaware might even see over 1.00”. A northwesterly wind will turn a bit gusty, perhaps up to 30 miles-per-hour, as our storm departs, and highs will be a few degrees cooler in the low to mid 60s thanks to the wet start and limited sunshine. The rain however will be a benefit for allergy sufferers as it will knock pollen levels down a bit after riding high for an extended period of time.
MONDAY
A bit of a breeze will linger behind our storm, but abundant sunshine should return to start the work and school week as high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs should be on the seasonable topping out in the low 60s, possibly upper 50s. After a bit of break from the pollen Sunday, they will jump back up to start the week, especially under breezy conditions.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
We’ll keep the sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday and really see temperatures take off as high pressure centers itself along the Carolina coast leading to a southwesterly breeze. Highs will surge into the mid 70s on Tuesday, and we may be spoiled with an early summery 80-degree day on Wednesday.
LATE WEEK
The one question mark over the next several days revolves around Thursday. Latest forecast guidance indicates a backdoor cold front will try to drop in from our north, and this may lead to a cloudier time along with the increased chance for showers Thursday compared to earlier forecasts. We have started to drop our expected high temperatures for Thursday a little, along with increasing the chance for a shower or two and going with slightly cloudier skies. There’s a chance though we’ll need to go even cloudier, wetter, and cooler, but we’ll wait to see if that trend continues with the forecast model guidance. Stay tuned!
TRACK THE WEATHER: