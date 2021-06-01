After a chilly, rainy, windy and cloudy weekend, Memorial Day turned out to be pleasant, warmer and most importantly sunny! There's nowhere to go but up weather-wise, and indeed our temperatures will slowly and steadily climb through the 70s the rest of this week, into the 80s over the weekend, and then perhaps some 90-degree heat by this time next week.
While we keep the forecast dry on Tuesday and at least part of Wednesday, rain chances increase later in the week, with a few showers and thunderstorms likely for Thursday and Friday. As the heat builds over the weekend into early next week, a mainly dry forecast may be in the cards as well. Perhaps that's Mother Nature making amends for our holiday weekend washout.
TUESDAY
The pick day this week! With high pressure overhead, enjoy some partly sunny skies and seasonably and comfortably warm highs in the mid 70s. It's the only guaranteed dry day this week, so soak up some sun and the pleasant weather before rain chances inch up by Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
A warm front will organize to our south and spread some increasing clouds in our direction during the day, with the chance of a shower or two in the afternoon or evening. Most of the day looks dry but will trend cloudier with highs in the mid to upper 70s as the warmth builds to our south.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
As our warm front lifts through, a more humid air mass arrives, as does a better chance of a few showers and thunderstorms from time to time. The highest rain chances will be centered on Thursday, but at least some scattered showers and storms look to linger into Friday as well with a front nearby. Expect mostly cloudy skies both days, with seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s but with noticeably higher humidity.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of June will feel a lot more like summer compared to the last weekend of May, with partly sunny skies and increasing heat and humidity. Highs will climb through the mid and even upper 80s as the weekend progresses, and a pop-up shower or t-storm can't be ruled out given the building warmth and stickiness. However, most of the weekend looks dry. 90-degree heat may return by the first half of next week.
