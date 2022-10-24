Monday was day two of cloudy skies and damp and dismal weather, thanks to a slow moving low pressure creeping along the Mid-Atlantic coast. After some steadier rain late Sunday and Sunday night, it's been more light rain and patchy drizzle for much of our Monday. Unfortunately, that may be our continued reality through the overnight hours into Tuesday as well, with more clouds and some patchy drizzle and light rain showers as our pesky low lingers another 24 hours. It will be finally kicked out to sea by a cold front later Wednesday, which still could produce a stray afternoon or evening shower, although the day looks less dreary than the preceding few. Our cold front conducts a clean sweep as it slides offshore, leaving us with a string of partly to mostly sunny, seasonably cool, and drier days from Thursday through next weekend. Daytime highs will be in the low 60s, close to average for this time of year.
DETAILED FORECAST
THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT
What you see is what you get overnight Monday through Tuesday and even Tuesday night as well, with plenty of clouds and some occasional drizzle, a spotty shower, or some patchy fog. There won't be much measurable rain, a few hundredths at most for most of us, but it continue to be rather damp and dreary for the next 24 hours. Overnight lows will stay up in the mid 50s thanks to the clouds and a light onshore wind, and highs on Tuesday should inch higher than what we saw on Monday, with mid to upper 60s the expectation. The clouds may break or thin for a little sunshine Tuesday afternoon, but likely fill back in with overcast skies and some additional fog and drizzle Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY
While our pesky coastal low finally begins its departure, another mostly cloudy day is expected, ahead of a late day cold front. So the morning begins with some fog or even a hint of lingering drizzle, then a spotty shower or two may develop ahead of our front later in the day. That being said, much of the day is dry, and like Tuesday, a little afternoon sunshine can't be ruled out. It's another milder day despite the limited sun, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees on the milder side of our front.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure finally builds in to wrap up the week, with partly sunny skies and drier and brighter days returning. Despite more sunshine, it's actually cooler than where we are now, thanks to a northeasterly onshore flow setting up. Highs will be in the low 60s with overnight lows around 35-40 degrees, but seasonably cool sunshine should be ours to keep to end the work and school week.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure remains in control this weekend, with mostly sunny skies, a lighter onshore breeze, and continued seasonably cool temperatures, around 60° by day and not far from 40° at night. Our next chance of rain isn't until Monday, after we enjoy a dry weekend.
