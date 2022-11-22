Holiday travel for Tuesday, Wednesday, and for the Thanksgiving holiday looks great with plenty of sunshine and slightly milder temperatures. High temperatures will be near seasonable levels, in the lower 50s and upper 40s - certainly a welcomed difference to 30s and wind chills in the teens! Black Friday continues to look to be our next unsettled day with what also continues to look to be just a rain event. Some models are slowing down the timing to be later Friday into Saturday. Once that system departs, we'll likely get a little break Saturday from the wet weather. Expect increasing clouds Saturday as round two of unsettled weather returns heading into Sunday. Again, we'll have warmer air on side so this just looks to be rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and temperatures will fall to the chilly 20s again. Winds will ease to even though it'll be a chilly start, wind chills won't be biting. Conditions look really good for Thanksgiving holiday travel as high pressure remains in control just to our south and east. The cold will continue to ease leading up to Thanksgiving, with an abundance of sunshine anticipated for the middle of the week. Highs will climb back to the more seasonable low 50s on Wednesday. While this is not a huge jump in the numbers, many will likely agree that it will feel much better compared to this past weekend.
THANKSGIVING DAY
High pressure looks to keep our weather dry for Thanksgiving Thursday as well. The high will move off the coast allowing a cold front from the Midwest to creep a little closer, but all that will do is increase some high clouds late in the day with still a decent amount of sunshine expected. And with the dry weather expected to continue along with a light southerly wind flow, afternoon high temperatures should once again reach seasonable levels in the low 50s.
BLACK FRIDAY
We’ve been talking for some time now about a storm system potentially impacting the region for Black Friday and this continues to look to be the case. But initially it looked like maybe there was the chance for some wintry weather in at least parts of the region, however, now it seems more and more likely we’ll have a milder setup. With a front expected to approach from our west and a wave of low pressure riding up the east coast, a southerly flow of milder air should bring pretty much all rain to much of the region throughout Friday. High temperatures are still expected to be near 50 degrees.
WEEKEND
Temperatures look to remain seasonable both days leading to highs around 50 in the afternoon and nighttime temperatures in the middle and upper 30s. After the first round of wet weather departs Friday, there looks be a little break Saturday. Now, we can't completely rule out a passing shower and continued cloudiness but it will be the drier day out of the two. Another area of low pressure will slide through the area Sunday, bringing another round of wet weather. So, if you have travel plans after the holiday, be prepared for a rainy drive at times.
