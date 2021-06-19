Summer officially begins this weekend, specifically just before midnight Sunday night, and right on cue, as it will feel more summery. Expect warmer temperatures and a return of some higher humidity moving through the weekend and into the beginning of the week. After all, we can't keep it away forever this time of year but it's certainly tolerable. Any plans outside with dad Sunday look good! Although we can't completely rule out a stray shower, it will be mainly dry - enjoy! As a cold front settles in Tuesday we can say good-bye, for now, from the summery temperatures as highs will fall back to the 70s and humidity will also take a tumble. There will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to get past Monday and Tuesday but after that it's a pretty nice stretch of weather to usher in the start of summer by midweek.
SATURDAY
The weekend starts off on a partly sunny and noticeably warmer and more humid note. While most of the day is dry, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible, more so later in the day and overnight but possible anytime. There is a low risk for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds if any storms do turn severe - remember the risk is generally low. Expect more of a summery feel with highs up in the mid 80s on a stickier Saturday, compared to the comfort we've been spoiled with this week.
FATHER'S DAY SUNDAY
Dads will be spoiled with partly to mostly sunny skies Father's Day - great to be outside but it will be humid! While there is just the slight chance of a passing shower or t-storm, most of the day is dry for dad. Temperatures waking up will likely already be in the upper 60s and lower 70s then highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will stay muggy and mild sitting in the upper 60s as we also officially welcome summer later that night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
What happens Monday and Tuesday will depend in part on the fate of a developing tropical system in the western Gulf of Mexico. If the moisture rides up along a cold front and make it this far north, we could be rather wet. Right now, that looks less likely but not impossible, so we'll watch it. Either way, a stronger cold front approaches Monday night into Tuesday, with a few showers and thunderstorms likely out ahead of it. We'll remain warm and humid out ahead of that front with our hottest highs up near 90 degrees likely on Monday. With more clouds and raindrops, Tuesday isn't as hot with highs back in the 70s.
MIDDLE TO LATE PART OF NEXT WEEK
After the passage of the aforementioned front, we'll welcome back refreshing air and low humidity midweek. The dry and pleasant weather we enjoyed most of last week will return for another visit. That will be paired with mostly sunny skies each day with just a low chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm Friday. Enjoy!
TRACK THE WEATHER: