TONIGHT: Windy at times with periods of rain and a heavy thunderstorm with potential for damaging wind gusts, then clearing late. Low: 44
FRIDAY: Turning out mostly sunny, quite windy, and chillier. High: 54
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and colder with winds becoming light. Low: 30
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR MOST OF THE AREA THROUGH 1AM TONIGHT
The Halloween tricks arrived overnight right on schedule, from heavy rain to gusty winds and even some rare late October thunderstorms. Granted, thunder and lightning goes along nicely with Hollywood’s typical portrayal of Halloween night but not so much if you had overnight plans. For a Halloween weather treat, we had the warmth. Highs soared into the mid 70s for most, with high temperatures in some cases coinciding with candy collecting time Thursday evening. While the day featured abundant clouds and some periodic rain and drizzle, we did see a mainly dry early evening. That dry window coincided with trick-or-treating times for many and provided an added treat before the spooky and stormy weather arrived later in the evening.
A rather intense line of heavy and gusty downpours swept from west to east through eastern Pennsylvania late this evening, and will continue to work its way east into New Jersey and then off the coast after midnight. While some slow weakening is expected, some heavy rain, flooding downpours, and strong winds are still possible right to the shore as this line slides east. Our rare October squall line has a history of producing damaging wind gusts locally, especially through parts of Berks County and the Poconos, but it has prompted severe thunderstorm warnings from Upstate New York down to the Carolinas, including a flurry of tornado warnings down through parts of Virginia. Just before midnight, a tornado warning was also issued on the northwestern side of Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs for some radar indicated rotation followed by another tornado warning, again for radar indicated rotation, for areas north and west of Trenton. In addition, flash flood warnings are also posted for a large area of eastern Pennsylvania for some localized flooding that resulted from a quick 1 to 3 inches of rain with that squall line.
Once a cold front slices through the area overnight, the storms and the rain will be swept offshore, welcome drying will commence, and skies will clear towards or around sunrise. And for the first time since Monday, we’ll see some appreciable sunshine. The warmer temperatures will be swept away with our front as winds shift from the west and usher in some much cooler air. Those winds will help to clear us out and dry us out nicely for Friday, as November starts of a brisk, bright, but also rather chilly note. Highs on Friday only recover into the low to mid 50s, and brisk westerly breezes (especially early) will add a chill to an already cool day. With clear skies and diminishing winds Friday night, expect a cold night and for many outside of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, the first below freezing night of the season as lows drop to around 30 degrees.
The first weekend of November will be a nice looking one with partly to mostly sunny skies both days, but temperatures remain on the cooler side of average. Average for early November sees highs in the upper 50s, and we’ll do low to mid 50s both weekend days with a bit of a breeze (especially Sunday) adding an extra chill. Overnight lows may drop into the upper 20s by Sunday night, with the cool and dry weather continuing into early next week. Don’t forget to fall back to Eastern Standard Time this weekend. That means an extra hour of sleep, but also those very early sunsets before 5 p.m. starting Sunday evening.
Have a good night and a Happy Halloween!