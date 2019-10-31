Weather Alert

PAC011-017-029-077-091-095-010645- /O.NEW.KPHI.FA.Y.0229.191101T0245Z-191101T0645Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Berks PA-Montgomery PA-Lehigh PA-Bucks PA-Chester PA-Northampton PA- 1045 PM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 1043 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, with rain rates up to an inch per hour. Law enforcement reported street flooding in Amity Township in Berks County. Minor flooding will continue for the next several hours. * Some locations that could experience flooding include... Allentown, Reading, Bethlehem, Pottstown, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Northampton, Quakertown, Hellertown, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Fleetwood, Laureldale, Parkesburg, East Greenville, Bath, Topton, Honey Brook, Elverson and Bally. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 47 and 71. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && LAT...LON 4078 7547 4054 7518 3987 7599 3992 7600 3994 7598 3995 7600 4004 7593 4011 7594 4014 7588 4026 7606 $$