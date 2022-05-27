The clouds returned on Thursday, making for a cooler and grayer day overall. But, despite the cloud cover, most of us snuck in a mainly dry day as well with highs closer to 70 degrees thanks to only limited sunshine.
It only gets warmer from here, but first, we'll have a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next two days.
Neither Friday or Saturday will be a washout and each day will feature some sunshine, but a few gusty storms are possible late Friday into Friday evening, and a few more scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday.
Thereafter, it's an increasingly warm and sunny forecast for the rest of the holiday weekend through Memorial Day, and beyond into the middle of next week.
Highs will climb from the mid 70s to start the weekend to low to mid 80s by Memorial Day, and may eventually flirt with 90 degrees by the middle of next week, with entirely dry weather starting Sunday and lasting through at least Wednesday.
FRIDAY
Friday will be a noticeably warmer and more humid day with highs around 75-80 degrees come afternoon, as clouds mix with at least some sunshine, which could in turn help to fuel some late day severe weather.
There is the slight risk for a few gusty thunderstorms later Friday afternoon and early Friday evening, with strong winds and hail and perhaps an isolated tornado.
While most of the day is dry, any storms could pack a punch with windswept downpours and frequent lightning, but not everyone will see a storm. Scattered showers and storms likely spill over into the early evening, with the rest of the night drying out.
SATURDAY
Saturday is the only "iffy" day of the three-day holiday weekend, with the chance of a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm or two popping up during the day, even though the day is more dry than wet and no severe weather is expected.
Highs will be in the mid 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine, so most activities will be dry most of the day. Just have that backup plan for a quick rain delay if a shower or two pops up over your event.
SUNDAY AND MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY
Sunday and Monday are partly to mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure builds in, so the weekend gets better as it goes. Expect highs near 80 degrees on Sunday and 80-85 degrees come Memorial Day on Monday. The warm and dry weather continues into Tuesday in case you want to make it a four-day weekend.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
If Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, then summer has arrived and it will feel like it next Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies with building heat and humidity, as highs climb to around 85-90 degrees each afternoon, and milder and muggier nights in the mid 60s are expected.