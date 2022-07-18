Well, it's certainly turned more humid over the course of the weekend, and that has fueled daily clusters of showers and storms since Saturday afternoon, helping to put a dent in the dry start to July that had many lawns turning brown. Now, it hasn't rained everywhere equally, with some spots seeing inches of heavy rain and others largely missing out on the raindrops altogether. But we'll have another opportunity for some storms through this evening, some of which could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail. It's probably our last good opportunity for some needed rain for the week, as the forecast becomes increasingly hot, consistently humid, and largely dry, save a spotty shower or thunderstorm on occasion. It should be the hottest and stickiest week of the summer so far, and a likely heat wave for many, and in most cases, the first heat wave of the season. While record highs won't be challenged, expect a long-lasting bout of 90-degree high temperatures from Tuesday through at least Saturday, with perhaps some modest relief early next week.
TONIGHT
Watch out for some showers and thunderstorms through the evening hours, with the potential for both severe weather (gusty winds and hail) as well as heavy rain (torrential downpours and localized flooding). A quick inch or two of rain may fall from any stronger or slow moving storm, and some spots could get more than 2" if multiple storms repeatedly move through any one area. The potential for some damaging wind gusts and hail will exist as well, but not everyone will see severe storms or heavy downpours. It is our best shot for needed rain for the week, with thunderstorm chances going down and temperatures going up through the rest of the week ahead. Outside of those evening storms, it's a partly cloudy, warm, and very muggy Monday night.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure returns and should provide us with a pair of partly to mostly sunny days through the middle of the week, but it will be increasingly hot with the start of a week-long heat wave likely. After an oppressively humid Monday, humidity levels will come down a bit on Tuesday, but it will still be moderately humid to go along with the first two of what could be five or six straight days with highs at or above 90 degrees. Most of us haven't had a heat wave yet this summer, but this week will likely be the first for many.
THURSDAY
A weak cold front approaches later Thursday, with our best chance for a shower or storm the rest of the week coming in the Wednesday night to Thursday time frame. Still, the coverage should be isolated, so much of the day is hazy, hot, and humid and mostly dry, with highs again in the low 90s as our heat wave likely becomes official.
FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND
The dog days of summer likely continue through Sunday, with that broken record forecast continuing too: "partly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s and just the small chance of a shower or thunderstorm." Much of the time is dry, with thunderstorm chances increasing late in the weekend and early next week as a cold front will try to slip south from Canada and knock back our heat and humidity just a bit. Whether it succeeds remains to be seen, but until then, get ready for a consistently hot and sticky stretch of weather. It won't be back-breaking or record-breaking, but it will be persistently hot and humid for the foreseeable future with few chances for rain.
