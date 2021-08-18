With a tropical air mass in place and the leftovers of Tropical Storm Fred sliding through Pennsylvania tonight, we're watching for the potential both for a few gusty thunderstorms capable of producing a few tornadoes as well as some tropical downpours and localized flooding. Chances for both will be highest from the Lehigh Valley points north and west, closer to the track of the low pressure that was once Fred. Once that departs, we're back to some hazy and humid weather the rest of the week. While it will be warm and feel even more so given the high humidity levels, we will manage to keep the 90° heat away for the foreseeable future. Instead, it's a string of seasonably warm days in the mid 80s as we remain hopelessly humid straight into early next week. We'll watch the daily chance for a shower, downpour, or thunderstorm given the high humidity, but each day likely turns out more dry than wet. We'll also watch Henri, a tropical system that will likely be spinning off the East Coast this weekend, likely bringing waves and rip currents to the Jersey and Delaware beaches. Parts of New England may have to be on the lookout for more direct impacts, but we should be in the clear.
TONIGHT
As the remnants from what was once Fred slide through, expect a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms overnight, especially the first half of the night, with heavy downpours possible for some and gusty storms for others. We'll be tracking the potential for some localized flooding as well as a few stronger storms capable of gusty winds or a brief tornado or two. Chances for impactful severe weather and heavy rain are highest across eastern and even more so central Pennsylvania, and lower in New Jersey and the farther east you travel. Any storm can produce a quick inch or two of rain, with isolated spots to 3" possible. Obviously, mostly cloudy skies will prevail overnight, which looks warm and muggy with lows not far from 70 degrees.
THURSDAY
With Fred moving quicker than first forecast, things look drier than they once did for Thursday. Expect a mix of clouds and some hazy sunshine developing, and another warm and humid day with highs in the mid 80s. While a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, much of the day now looks dry, with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY
Different day, same old weather story. That means another partly sunny, warm, and sticky day with that daily chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Chances may be a bit higher than Thursday, but it still looks like much of the day will be dry. Highs will again be in the mid 80s, close to average for this time of year.
THIS WEEKEND
The high humidity is ours to keep all weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds and low to mid 80s each day. On Saturday, we'll have to watch Henri, a tropical storm or hurricane that will likely be well east of New Jersey this weekend. It still could come closer enough to inject a little more moisture into the already moist Mid-Atlantic, leading to more widespread showers and storms the first half of the weekend. That's a possibility, not a given, so let's keep that shower and thunderstorm chance both days, and sort out the specifics when it gets a little closer. Expect bigger surf and higher rip current risk at all beaches this weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: