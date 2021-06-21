Welcome to summer, as it officially arrived just before midnight last night. And the first full day of summer certainly felt like it on Monday, complete with heat and humidity as clouds broke for some sticky sunshine. And as a cold front slices into that hot and humid air, we're watching for the potential for some gusty thunderstorms between now and midnight. Any storms could produce some heavy rain and frequent lightning, while the strongest storms are capable of damaging winds and hail. That cold front will sweep the showers and thunderstorms out to sea overnight, not to mention the heat and humidity as well. Tuesday will be a transition day, as we transition back to a more comfortable air mass for the middle and end of the week, with Wednesday and Thursday being the pick days of the forecast in terms of sunshine and comfort. But since it is now summer, and comfort isn't usually a luxury in a typical summer-time weather pattern, look for the warmth and stickiness to gradually build once again towards next weekend.
TONIGHT
We'll track a few clusters of showers and potentially some strong thunderstorms work from west to east across Pennsylvania and then New Jersey through late evening. Given the hot and humid air mass in place, there's plenty of fuel for some of these storms to produce some damaging wind gusts (to 70mph) and some hail, in addition to heavy downpours and vivid lightning. Timing-wise, we'll watch the late afternoon through mid-evening hours, roughly until about 10pm, for the best chance for some severe storms. Not everyone will see a thunderstorm and not everyone may even see rain. But once our cold front passes, humidity levels should begin to drop towards morning.
TUESDAY
While our cold front will slowly settle off the coast during the day on our transition Tuesday, it will be a slow process. Furthermore, a disturbance riding along that front will likely cause another area of rain with perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms to develop during the morning into early afternoon. With cooler temperatures and lowering humidity levels continuing to arrive during the day, the threat for severe weather is much less than Monday. However, some wet weather is likely through at least early afternoon Tuesday, with some drying trying to work in towards late afternoon and especially the evening hours. Expect a much cooler day, with highs closer to 70 degrees instead of 90° like on Monday.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
If you liked that comfy sunshine we were treated to most of last week, it returns for a few day encore later this week, especially Wednesday and Thursday. That means comfortably pleasant highs around 75 to 80 degrees, coolest Wednesday, with both days featuring refreshingly low humidity levels. The nights are better for sleeping as well, as we dip down into the 50s for three straight nights. While Friday looks fairly nice as well, we'll watch the humidity tick higher and a cold front approach from the Great Lakes, probably leading to some shower and thunderstorm chances returning by the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of summer looks to be, well, quite summery. Expect seasonably warm and humid weather with a mix of sun, clouds, and a few scattered thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will inch up into the low to mid 80s, and you'll start to feel the stickier air return as well.
