WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warm, and humid with a few showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 83
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and gusty thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low: 62
THURSDAY: A morning passing shower possible then turning partly sunny and less humid. High:74, Low: 57
We've had a nice stretch of comfortable weather the past few days, however, it can't last forever and today the pattern will change. A cold front will be responsible for a breezy day overall plus the risk for gusty storms, especially later today and tonight. Flash flood watches have been posted for much of the area, with any storms capable of producing an inch or two of rain, which given the recent wet spell is all it will take to cause some renewed flooding for some. A few storms could also be on the strong side with the chance of damaging winds, hail, and yes, even a tornado or two. However, this will not be a repeat of Ida last week, with only scattered showers and storms expected, not as widespread or intense an event as Ida was. Once our cold front moves through, we'll gradually clear out on Thursday and we'll press the resume button on some quintessential late summer weather later Thursday through at least Sunday.
WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Skies will be partly sunny for a good chunk of the day on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front, with a brisk southwest breeze out ahead of it pumping up the warmth and humidity just a bit. It's a one-day surge of stickiness, but enough to fuel the risk for some scattered showers and strong thunderstorms later Wednesday into Wednesday night. A few storms could produce some damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado, and there's the chance of a quick 1-2 inches of rain in any storm and therefore a renewed flooding concern, but not a repeat of last week. Highs will be a bit warmer and into the low 80s, and the higher humidity will make it feel a bit warmer still.
THURSDAY
Wednesday's cold front may be a little slow to depart, so some clouds may linger for a while on Thursday and perhaps a spotty shower or two. However, you'll notice clouds and humidity levels decreasing as the day progresses, which will be the start of our next stretch of dry and pleasant weather, one that will last into the weekend. Thursday's highs will be cooler, mostly in the mid to upper 70s, with clouds and that morning shower giving way to sunshine. We'll be back in the cooler 50s starting Thursday night.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
In short, expect a three day stretch of late September weather at its best. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday, and inch up into the low 80s on Sunday. All three days will be partly to mostly sunny with light winds and low humidity. As an added bonus, expect some cool and comfy nights with lows in the 50s each night. Enjoy! One thing to watch out for will be the swell from Hurricane Larry well offshore that may bring some rough surf and strong rip current. Though the weather will be fantastic, stay aware of coastal impacts through this timeframe and stay safe!
TRACK THE WEATHER: