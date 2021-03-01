The damp, soggy, and even foggy weather from this past weekend spilled over into the start of our new week as Monday morning featured more gloomy conditions. Improvements occurred by the afternoon however, as the first of two cold fronts swept the gray away allowing for some sunshine to return along with milder temperatures. Afternoon highs spiked all the way up well into the 40s with even a few spots to the south of the Lehigh Valley approaching 50 degrees. The second cold front won’t have any rain with it, but what it lacks in moisture, it makes up for in cold and wind. That arctic front, due in this evening, could bring a snow shower to areas north of the Lehigh Valley, but will bring some strong and gusty winds for all late right through Tuesday morning. Winds may gust 35 to 45 miles-per-hour as a shot of cold air rides that blustery northwest breeze on in. While the rest of the week looks largely quiet and dry, most days will feature near or below average temperatures with the exception of Wednesday, our only chance after today of climbing well into the 40s and even close to 50 degrees. So our two cold fronts sweep through today will set the stage for a bright but brisk and chilly theme for most of the first week of March.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Outside of an evening snow shower or snow squall in the wake of our arctic front, mostly in the Poconos (watch for a couple isolated spots where a quick coating occurs), expect skies to gradually turn mostly clear as the overnight progresses. But it will be a cold and very windy night with lows dropping to around 20 degrees, winds still gusting in excess of 40mph, and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Watch out for some black ice and slick spots from the continued daytime snowmelt.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will be one of those good-looking days with lots of sunshine, but not that good-feeling thanks to a continued gusty and blustery breeze. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs will only be in the mid 30s, with wind chills below freezing all day with a northwest wind still gusting to around 30 mph.
WEDNESDAY
This gets the nod as the pick day of the first week of March, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and seasonably mild highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, as well as a break from the gusty winds. Soak up the milder air, as another shot of cold arrives in time for the end of the week.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
We’ll turn colder again for the end of the week and the first weekend of March, with partly sunny skies and continued dry weather. However, highs, which should be in the mid 40s for the first week of March, will be going in the other direction. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 40s as winds increase again and deliver our next shot of chill, and then upper 30s to near 40 degrees will likely be the rule Friday and Saturday, with continued brisk breezes adding a chill.
