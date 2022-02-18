A strong cold front swept through early on Friday, with some windswept downpours out ahead of it and some blustery winds and much colder temperatures behind it. Winds gusted anywhere from 45 to 65 mph late Thursday night and Friday, and those winds are now helping to usher in a more wintry feel. After record challenging 60-something-degree warmth on Thursday, temperatures have fallen into the 30s through the day on Friday, and the temperature tumble continues overnight as lows dip into the upper teens. Gusty winds return for an unwelcome encore on Saturday, with partly sunny skies, a midday snow shower or even a briefly heavier squall, and chilly highs only in the upper 30s with lower wind chills. Lots of chilly sunshine will be the rule on Sunday, but the winds finally and thankfully relax to wrap up the weekend. Our next surge of spring-like warmth arrives the first half of next week with highs springing back into the 50s, with a mild and dry President's Day on Monday giving way to another round of some wet weather by Tuesday.
TONIGHT
Skies will become mainly clear overnight but it will be much colder than last night, when the rain and wind kept temperatures up in the 50s. Instead, expect upper teens tonight with those gusty daytime breezes diminishing overnight, only to kick up again on Saturday. Winds will diminish to less than 10mph overnight, but wind chills will be more noticeable in the evening before those breezes diminish.
SATURDAY
While both weekend days are seasonably chilly, this will be the more wintry-feeling day, thanks to an unrelenting gusty breeze and even a few snowflakes. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the upper 30s, but west winds will still be active and gust around 45-50mph, keeping wind chills below freezing most of the day. Furthermore, a weak disturbance will pivot through and could touch off a few snow showers for anyone and even a brief squall for a few around midday. The ground could whiten in any localized heavier squall, but no accumulation is expected from any lighter snow showers.
SUNDAY
With more sunshine and a flake-free day, this will get the nod as the better weekend day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s once again. A light northwest breeze will linger, but closer to 10-15mph and not as gusty as the preceding few days.
MONDAY
President's Day will be the best and warmest one of the holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs bouncing back into the low 50s after a chilly weekend. We can thank a shift in the wind to a warmer wind direction (southwest) for the warming trend.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
The warm temperatures will persist Tuesday and Wednesday, but the dry weather will not. Expect a wet Tuesday with occasional light to occasionally moderate rain throughout the day, with an early estimate at rainfall totals around a half inch or so. Despite the raindrops, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, so it will remain quite mild. For the last few weeks, it seems like we get a one-day shot each week of 60-degree warmth, and next Wednesday may be it next week. There could be a lingering shower early Wednesday morning, but clouds should otherwise clear and some sun should boost us up to near 60 degrees by afternoon.
