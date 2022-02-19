Gusty winds return for a blustery encore on Saturday amid intervals of sun and cloudy skies. A midday snow shower will be possible or even a briefly heavier squall which could briefly reduce visibility. Highs will be chilly, in the upper 30s, with lower wind chills in the 20s and teens. Lots of chilly sunshine will be the rule on Sunday and winds will finally and thankfully relax to wrap up the weekend. Our next surge of spring-like warmth arrives for the first half of next week. President's Day Monday will be noticeably warmer as highs spring back to the 50s under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually rise as we head into the midweek when we'll take another stab at some 60s. The next best chance for rain will be Tuesday as an area of low pressure sweeps through.
SATURDAY
While both weekend days are seasonably chilly, this will be the more wintry-feeling day, thanks to the unrelenting blustery winds and even a few snowflakes. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds otherwise and highs in the upper 30s. West winds will still be active and gust around 45-50mph, keeping wind chills below freezing most of the day. Furthermore, a disturbance will pivot through and could touch off a few snow showers for anyone and even a brief squall for a few around midday. The ground could whiten in any localized heavier squall, but no accumulation is expected from any lighter snow showers.
SUNDAY
With more sunshine and a flake-free day, this day will get the nod as the better weekend day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s once again. A light northwest breeze will linger, but closer to 10-15mph and not as gusty as the preceding few days.
MONDAY
President's Day will be the best and warmest one of the extended holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs bouncing back to the low 50s after a chilly weekend. We can thank a shift in the wind to a warmer wind direction (southwest) for the warming trend.
TUESDAY
Expect a wet Tuesday with occasional light to moderate rain throughout the day. An early estimate at rainfall totals look to be around a half inch or so. Despite the raindrops, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, so it will remain quite mild.
WEDNESDAY
For the last few weeks, it seems like we get a one-day shot each week of 60-degree warmth, and next Wednesday may be it next week. There could be a lingering shower early Wednesday morning, but clouds should otherwise clear and some sun should boost us up to near 60 degrees by afternoon.
