TODAY: Blustery with clouds and sunshine; a morning flurry possible mainly north and west. High: 42
TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy early, then turning cloudy. Low: 25
FRIDAY: Clouds and limited sun with a rain or snow shower around, mainly midday and afternoon, turning breezy late. High: 44 Low: 23
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
A cold front originating over the Great Lakes and eastern Canada has been slowly crossing the region the last 24 hours and tagging up with an upper level trough swinging through. These features provided the region with a rather cloudy Wednesday along with some rain and snow showers, but little or no accumulation was seen. A few of the rain and snow showers from the daytime lingered into early last night, but once we got past midnight, much of the activity had fallen apart, and we were left with mostly cloudy skies, but perhaps still a flurry or two across the Poconos and areas well west. Thanks to somewhat damp ground combined with a fair amount of cloud cover, overnight lows didn't drop a whole lot only falling to the mid and a few low 30s.
We can expect a return to more in the way of sunshine for today as high pressure builds by to our south. Early on in the day, a northwest wind flow over the Great Lakes will drag some moisture in our direction which will lead to a bit of a cloudy start for some with perhaps even a flurry or two, mainly in the Poconos and areas well west. By midday however, we anticipate most, if not all, of the flurry activity to diminish with intervals of clouds and sun the rest of the day.
Winds are expected to turn rather gusty again, perhaps as high as 30 miles-per-hour, as the pressure gradient tightens between the aforementioned high pressure system to our south and an area of low pressure well to the north across northern New England and Atlantic Canada. Highs today should top out just a couple degrees below normal in the low to mid 40s, but it will feel more like it's in the 30s throughout much of the day thanks to the gusty winds.
Winds should diminish quite a bit tonight as low pressure well to the north across Atlantic Canada moves further away from high pressure building by to our south. Skies should end up rather clear initially, but thanks to an area of low pressure and trailing cold front advancing eastward across the Great Lakes, skies will turn cloudy getting into the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Overnight lows will drop to colder, more seasonable levels falling into the mid 20s.
As we progress through Friday, the aforementioned low pressure system and cold front will slide across New York state and southern New England. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected, and a rain or snow shower will be possible, mainly from midday through the afternoon. Similar to Wednesday, very little precipitation totals are expected with only a few hundredths of an inch at best the likely outcome. Highs should be near normal as they reach the mid 40s.
An area of high pressure will start approaching from the west late in the day, and this will tighten the pressure gradient between the aforementioned low pressure system moving away to our east. This will result in gusty winds again which will add an extra chill to the air, certainly Friday evening and night.
High pressure is expected to build back in for Saturday, lightening up the winds and bringing mostly sunny skies. It will be chilly sunshine for sure however as highs are only expected to reach the upper 30s. High pressure will stay in control for Sunday keeping mostly sunny skies around, but with the high moving offshore, our wind direction will turn southwesterly bringing in slightly warmer air. Highs should return closer to normal in the mid 40s.
We'll retain a southerly wind flow for the start of next week bringing a return to rather mild temperatures. We'll also be out ahead of an area of low pressure tracking from the Great Lakes into eastern Canada dragging a cold front towards the region from the west. The result will be periods of rain with highs in the mid 50s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday. A blast of cold air is expected to build back in behind this storm system for the middle and latter portion of next week. Highs are expected to return to the 30s from Wednesday through Friday and winds will kick up through the period making for wind chill values in the teens and 20s.
Have a great and safe Thursday and remainder of the week!