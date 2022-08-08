NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up around 100 to 104. * WHERE...Northern Delaware, much of New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 8:00 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity levels will increase the threat of heat related health issues. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak heat index values are forecast to reach 100 to 104 this afternoon and again on Tuesday afternoon. Low temperatures should favor the 70s, providing little relief from the heat at night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay out of the sun when possible, and check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstance. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce your risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&