Saturday wasn't quite as hot as the last few days have been, but highs still reached the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, along with the persistently high humidity we've sweated to all week. Unlike the last few afternoons, which offered some scattered gusty thunderstorms and downpours, the radar has been fairly quiet as of mid to late afternoon. While a spotty t-storm or two is still possible through the evening and a few more Sunday afternoon, much of the weekend will be hazy, hot, humid but dry much of the time. The same can be said for Monday as well, as we'll tack on a degree or two to our Saturday highs and inch back above 90 degrees into early next week. Thunderstorm chances will increase ahead of a slow moving mid-week cold front, with some storms possible late Tuesday and Tuesday night but the best chance of storms coming Wednesday. Behind that front, we'll welcome cooler, drier, and comfier air into the area later next week, setting up some sun-sational August weather into next weekend with abundant sunshine and low humidity!
TONIGHT
There still could be a spotty evening shower or t-storm through 11pm, but activity will be much less widespread than the past few evenings and most will remain dry. Otherwise, it's a partly cloudy, warm, and muggy night with some patchy valley fog late at night. Lows will be in the low 70s again, just like the last few (and the next few) nights.
SUNDAY
Second verse, same as the first. Like Saturday, Sunday will be hazy, hot, and humid, and maybe a degree or two hotter with 90° highs a bit more widespread compared to Saturday. And with the heat and humidity, a few pop up storms are possible from mid-afternoon through early evening. Much of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine, but watch for a few gusty downpours from any storms that do manage to develop later in the day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Afternoon high temperatures Monday and Tuesday will likely be around or just above 90 degrees, although no records are likely to be challenged. We may be able to take the chance of a thunderstorm out of the forecast on Monday, but chances will increase again later Tuesday, and especially Tuesday night and Wednesday, as our next cold front slides down from the north. This one should have more success at making it all the way through our area, unlike its predecessors which have all stalled nearby. That bodes well for those that want some comfier air later in the week. Any heat wave should break Wednesday as more clouds and our highest rain chances will keep temperatures in the 80s instead of the 90s, but it will remain quite sticky on Wednesday and until our cold front moves through, likely early Thursday morning.
LATER NEXT WEEK
All the trends look great for later next week! After the passage of a cold front, expect increasingly sunny skies, decreasing heat, and lowering humidity as well. So, expect clouds to give way to sunshine on Thursday (maybe some showers linger early in the day towards the shore), then mostly sunny skies Friday, Saturday, and probably Sunday too, with more comfortably warm highs around 80-85 degrees, closer to seasonable levels for early August. Nights will be a little less muggy as well, with lows falling back to around 60 degrees, providing for some better, more comfortable sleeping weather.
TRACK THE WEATHER: