Once again, the heat and humidity return today with afternoon highs reaching the 90 degree mark with some sunshine. With the higher humidity today and Friday, there will be an opportunity for a shower or gusty thunderstorm this afternoon and perhaps more activity on Friday with more numerous showers and storms. There will not be the soaking and widespread rain we increasingly need, as it's been a very dry July for many. However, any storms over the next few days are hit or miss, and it's not a guarantee that it will rain for all or even most of the area.
Our next cold front will sweep any late week storms as well as the high humidity out to sea Friday night, setting the stage for a comfortably warm weekend with the low humidity levels returning for Friday night through Sunday.
Seasonably warm and humid weather returns next week, with a spotty shower or t-storm from time to time along with an occasional 90° day. However, no stretches that will come close to rivaling our recent 7-day heat wave currently look likely into early August.
THURSDAY
Today is hottest day through early next week with highs topping out around 90°. Expect some sunshine along with a shower or thunderstorm or two to pop up in the afternoon.
Much of the day is dry, with any thunderstorm activity likely scattered at best. If you see a storm, a few downpours are likely given the high humidity.
However, the storms will likely be the exception to the otherwise dry rule. The new weekly drought monitor map will come out on Thursday, and likely shade more of our area in the abnormally dry category, as rainfall deficits grow to over 3 inches over the last month for many of us.
FRIDAY
As a cold front slides through later in the day, Friday marks our best chance for a few showers and storms. But even so, not everyone is guaranteed to see some rain.
The best chance for showers and storms will likely lie from the Lehigh Valley points south and east, with more clouds, some hazy sun, and a few showers and storms bubbling up during the day ahead of our front.
It will still be very humid, but not as hot compared to Thursday thanks to more clouds and higher rain chances.
Again, heavy downpours are possible in any stronger storms that develop, but any activity will still remain scattered and not as widespread as we'd like.
THIS WEEKEND
The last weekend of July looks to be as good as it gets weather-wise this time of year, complete with lots of sunshine, seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s, and that refreshingly low humidity returning Friday night and sticking around through Sunday.
It should be dry, comfortable, and pleasant from start to finish, and great for any outdoor plans, as high pressure is the main weather player all weekend long and our cold front stalls out well to our south.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
As our southern front slowly inches back to the north, expect our temperatures, humidity levels, and rain chances to all creep back up next Monday through Wednesday.
Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, warm to occasionally hot and just a little above average for early August. A pop-up shower or storm is possible most afternoons and evenings, but nothing more than scattered activity at most each day, which should otherwise see partly sunny skies.