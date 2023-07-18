Today will feature clouds and hazy sunshine with afternoon highs topping out near 90 degrees. A shower or thunderstorm can affect parts of the area this afternoon, but many locations will remain dry. Any shower or thunderstorm can produce a downpour and gusty winds.
Wednesday is expected to be the driest day of the week, before the humidity and thunderstorm chances increase again on Thursday and Friday.
High temperatures this week will average in the middle 80s during the afternoon and middle 60s for nighttime lows.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
The sky will be hazy due to some Canadian wildfire smoke otherwise skies will stay partly cloudy.
A shower or thunderstorm is possible but it'll be limited on who will see any activity. Anything that develops could produce heavy rain, gusty winds or even some hail.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s this afternoon with overnight lows in the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY
We'll continue to see improving conditions in the smoke/ hazy skies midweek as winds begin to shift becoming more north/northwesterly. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies amid lower humidity and mostly dry conditions.
Temperatures in the afternoon will mainly be in the middle 80s with nighttime lows in the middle 60s.
LATE WEEK AND THIS WEEKEND
Thursday and Friday will feature somewhat humid conditions along with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Shower and thunderstorm activity will take place from time to time with downpours possible in any shower or thunderstorm that moves through.
Friday may end up being the most active day of the time period as another front swings through.
The weekend for now looks dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower and middle 80s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: