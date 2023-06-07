SHORT TERM FORECAST WEDNESDAY: Sun and patchy clouds with haze from Canadian wildfires (poor air quality). High: 75 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Still hazy. Low: 48 THURSDAY: Still hazy with a stray shower possible. High: 72, Low: 51

FORECAST SUMMARY

Air quality Wednesday will be poor again with the hazy, smoky conditions due to the Canadian wildfires. An Air Quality Alert was extended into Wednesday, which means it may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children and the elderly, and those with respiratory issues. Also, try to limit outdoor time, especially avoiding any strenuous activities.

2:27 Canadian wildfire smoke lingers over the region 69 News reporter Blakely McHugh is live in Allentown on Wednesday morning

Portions of eastern PA are now deemed to be in a moderate drought and there's little beneficial or soaking rain in sight.

It'll remain dry today then as an area of low pressure sits off to our north a few disturbances may roll around bringing a shower or thundershower Thursday and/or Friday. So, some lucky backyards will see a few raindrops but unfortunately not all.

In between those odds, for the rest of the week, expect a stretch of partly sunny and near seasonable 70-something-degree days.

Our next best chance for a widespread much needed rainfall could arrive late Sunday into Monday - we'll keep you posted!

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY

Hazy skies will still be noticeable again today from the wildfires in Canada bringing the potential for poor air quality across the area.

An area of low pressure will park itself near Nova Scotia or the coast of Maine and just slowly meander back and forth for the middle and latter portion of the week. The system will carry some decent rainfall with it; however, we expect much of that rainfall to remain up across New England and Upstate New York.

As much as we'd love to have some beneficial rain, instead, it'll remain dry.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Low pressure will pinwheel around New England through the end of the week. A few disturbances will rotate around, perhaps bringing an isolated shower or thunderstorm but odds will be limited.

Outside of that, expect partly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures will be seasonably cooler Thursday and Friday in the middle and lower 70s. Nighttime temperatures will mainly be lower 50s.

WEEKEND

The weekend starts off mostly dry Saturday amid partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing back to near normal, around 80 degrees. A front will then begin to make its way through the area and that will bring back a chance for some much needed wet weather.

As of now, this stands to be our best chance for widespread rainfall in weeks!

However, it may hold off until late Sunday and then carry into Monday. We're still a few days away and things could change but we'll keep you posted here.

TRACK THE WEATHER: