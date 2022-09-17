You may have noticed the sky was quite hazy, milky white yesterday instead of the deep blue we'd expect with this comfy Canadian air in place. The reason for the haze is actually thanks to high altitude smoke from the western wildfires, which may remain high up in our skies at times through Saturday. Other than a little smoke you can see but not smell, the weekend forecast is all about more sunshine, not to mention a slow and steady warming trend as well as highs climb to around and then above 80 degrees over the next few days. The last few days of summer next week will feel quite summery, with 80-something-degree warmth continuing under partly sunny skies. We'll have two chances for a little rain, a few showers on Monday as a weak cold front slides through, followed by a few showers later Thursday ahead of a stronger front that will bring down a bona fide shot of cooler air for next Friday and Saturday, which are fittingly the first few days of fall.
SATURDAY
Another cool and crisp start will give way to another warm and sunny finish, high altitude smoke from the west will make for a hazy sky at times. Highs will inch a bit warmer than the last few days and top out around a seasonably warm 80 degrees, with mostly sunny skies through the day. Those skies will either be a deep blue or a milky white, depending on the thickness of any smoky haze high up in the sky. Remember there will be no smoky smell or air quality issues here on the ground.
SUNDAY
We'll wrap up the last weekend of summer with another sunny and dry day, with partly to mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Highs should climb into the mid 80s, warmer than our average mid-September high in the upper 70s. While warmer, we'll keep the humidity in check and keep things well within the tolerable range comfort-wise. The smoky haze should move offshore and become less of a factor for the second half of the weekend.
MONDAY
Overall, the warmer and drier than average pattern should be the rule through the first half of next week. There will be a front up over Upstate New York and New England that will be the focal point for some showers, most of which stay up to our north. However, especially on Monday, a few showers could sneak farther south into parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's the only chance of showers in an otherwise dry forecast, and right now any rain looks to be mainly scattered and light in nature. Highs will still be warm and up in the mid 80s, with perhaps a touch more humidity too but nothing excessive or that uncomfortable.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
The last few full days of summer will be keepers, with partly to mostly sunny skies and continued warmth, but not as warm as the previous few days. Highs will ease back from the mid 80s into the low 80s, but that's still a little warmer than average for mid-September. Overnight lows will be pleasantly mild and right around 60 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Fall begins at 9:03pm Thursday evening, and we'll see a strong cold front slide through the area to open the fall season on Thursday. Out ahead of that front, it's a very warm day with mid 80s returning for an encore, and there could be a shower or thunderstorm ahead of that front as well. Behind that front, it's much cooler and comfier with highs perhaps only in the low 70s with a brisk breeze by Friday into next weekend, but also with lots of sunshine.
