Saturday was an absolutely picture-perfect weather day surely many would agree as the region was treated to plenty of sun mixed with fair weather cumulus clouds, September-like high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, comfortable dew points in the low 50s, and a brisk but refreshing westerly breeze. Another sunny and dry day is expected Sunday, although we'll likely see some haze from more western Canada wildfires high up in the sky. But whether the skies are blue or milky white, expect a pleasant finish to the weekend, with highs warming into the mid 80s, but dew points still comfortable in the 50s for most of the day. We'll see a brief surge of heat and humidity on Monday, with highs up not far from 90 degrees but still with partly sunny skies and mostly dry weather. As a cold front comes through by Tuesday, likely with little more than a wind shift and some extra clouds, expect some cooler and less humid air to arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday, as highs settle back into some September-like 70s certainly for Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance of a shower or t-storm may not arrive until next Thursday or Friday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
With high pressure building overhead, look for breezes to gradually subside tonight as much of any cloud cover from the daytime dissipates. The combination of mainly clear sky, light winds, and dry air will lead to another night with refreshingly cool lows again dropping into the mid 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday has the potential to be just as nice as Saturday, with the only wild card being some high altitude haze from another burst of western Canada wildfire activity. If we see some of that smoke high up in the sky, look for milky white instead of deep blue skies. "High up" is also the key here as we don't expect this smoke to present us with any real health/air quality issues at this time. But either way, there will be mostly sunny skies and comfortably warm highs inching up a bit from Saturday, back into the mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain quite comfortable by mid-August standards, so get out and enjoy a great summer weekend!
MONDAY
If you like the heat and humidity, Monday is the closest thing we have for a hot and sticky day in this forecast. Look for highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in spots (feeling like it's into the 90s when you factor in the humidity), with a mix of sun and clouds ahead of an approaching cold front, dropping down from the north. It's moisture-starved, so outside of a very low chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm late Monday afternoon and evening, don't expect much if any rain ahead of it. It's mostly just a few extra clouds later Monday and Monday night, and then a wind shift from the northeast behind the front later Monday night.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Behind our back door front of sorts, expect partly to mostly sunny skies to return for the middle of next week, and we're back to the comfy and refreshingly low humidity we enjoyed from the past weekend. Look for highs to settle back from near 90 degrees on Monday to around 80 degrees Tuesday, and upper 70s on Wednesday, with more 50-something degree nights to enjoy as well.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure should remain in control for Thursday keeping much of the day dry with fair skies, comfortable humidity, and more September-like high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Low pressure and a couple frontal boundaries may impact the area late Thursday night into Friday bringing an increase in humidity along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. While the very end of next week then looks a little unsettled and sticky again, high temperatures are only expected to climb no higher than the low 80s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: