Portions of eastern PA are now deemed to be in a moderate drought and there's little beneficial or soaking rain in sight. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thundershower today with the best chance to the north. So, some lucky backyards will see a few raindrops but unfortunately not all.
Air quality today and Wednesday will be poor with the hazy conditions due to the Canadian wildfires.
As a closed area of low pressure sits off to our north a few disturbances may roll around bringing a shower or thundershower Thursday and/or Friday.
In between those odds, for the rest of the week, expect a stretch of partly sunny and near seasonable 70-something-degree days.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
A cold front will continue its journey southeastward crossing the region later today, but the front is weak and won’t carry too much moisture with it as the latest forecast model guidance has suggested there’s a slightly better chance for a shower or even a thunderstorm compared to previous forecasts.
Regardless, it’s still not a widespread soaking rain and plenty of spots likely stay dry versus being wet with partly sunny skies.
Afternoon highs Tuesday should reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with nighttime lows falling to the 50s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
An area of low pressure will park itself near Nova Scotia or the coast of Maine and just slowly meander back and forth for the middle and latter portion of the week. The system will carry some decent rainfall with it, however, we expect much of that rainfall to remain up across New England and Upstate New York, as much as we'd love to have some beneficial rain.
Instead, we'll likely see a mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s followed by partly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday with a low chance for a shower or thundershower.
High temperatures will be seasonably cooler Thursday and Friday in the middle and lower 70s.
