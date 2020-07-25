After one heat wave came to an end Friday, another one is bound to begin over the weekend with highs once again in the lower 90s, a trend that will carry over into the work week. In fact, it's not until our next cold front sweeps through the area on Tuesday that some relief from the heat and humidity arrives behind it. But before we get there, a few mainly dry and steamy weather days Saturday through Monday with heat indices approaching the triple digits in spots. It's an environment thunderstorms will thrive off of as they develop Tuesday afternoon with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds all on the table. We'll reap the benefits, though, the rest of the week as highs ease back into the middle 80s followed by lowering humidity levels.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure builds in over the weekend, leading to a mostly dry forecast but an increasingly hot one as winds again shift back around from the south and west later in the weekend. Plan on plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday after some burning off some patches of fog both mornings. A shower or thunderstorm may pop up in a few spots during the day Saturday, but most of the time, it's dry. Highs will climb into the lower 90s with humidity levels adding to the already hot feel as dew points land between 65 to 70 degrees. Saturday is probably the stickier of the two days with Sunday the hotter of the two, and a warm night near 70 degrees tucked in between. It'll also be a mainly clear night for seeing a couple of shooting stars associated with a couple of meteor showers which peak early next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The heat and humidity will peak on Monday, which should be our hottest day of this stretch with widespread middle 90s expected and heat indices between of 100 degrees and higher. The day looks fairly bright and mostly dry, with thunderstorm chances holding off until Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes region. Tuesday will bring our best chance of rain in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some perhaps strong, but we may sneak in one more 90-degree day before that front passes.
MID TO LATE WEEK
In wake of Tuesday's cold front, highs will ease back from 90-something-degrees with a gradual reprieve from the higher humidity levels as well. Wednesday will probably still be a little sticky, at least early on, before turning more comfortable late in the day. Then, a pair of mostly sunny and pleasant days for the end of July follow with highs in the middle 80s Thursday and Friday.