We got a welcome break from the heat on Friday, as plenty of clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms kept temperatures in the mid 80s and kept the 90-degree heat away from the area for the first time in more than a week. But even though the heat relented just a bit, the humidity did not, as dew points hovered near 70 degrees and prolonged the week-long sticky feel. So while one heat wave came to an end over the last day or two, another could be on the verge of beginning this weekend. Highs will again surge past 90 degrees over the next three days from Saturday through Monday, all the while staying mainly dry as high pressure largely keeps the showers and thunderstorms away through the weekend into most of Monday. The exception will be Saturday, where a few spotty showers can't entirely be ruled out, although most of the day looks dry. The heat will peak Sunday and Monday ahead of our next cold front, due to sweep through the area on Tuesday with our best chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some modest relief from the heat and humidity should follow that front for the second half of next week.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure builds in over the weekend, leading to a mostly dry forecast but an increasingly hot one as winds again shift back around from the west and southwest later in the weekend. Expect partly to occasionally mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs climbing to around 90 degrees on Saturday and into the low to mid 90s on Sunday. There could be a shower or thunderstorm that develops in a few spots during the day on Saturday, but most of Saturday and all of Sunday looks to remain dry. Humidity levels will add to the hot feel through the weekend, with dew points likely around 65 to 70 degrees, with Saturday the stickier of the two days and Sunday the hotter of the two.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The heat and humidity will peak on Monday, which should be our hottest day of this stretch with widespread mid 90s expected. The day looks partly sunny and mainly dry, with thunderstorm chances holding off until Monday night and even more so on Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes. Tuesday will bring our best chance of rain in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some perhaps strong, but we'll still probably sneak in one more 90-degree day before our cold front passes. In its wake for the rest of the week, highs settle back into the more seasonable mid to upper 80s and we should probably see a reprieve from the higher humidity levels as well.