DEZ001>003-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012-013-015>023- 027-PAZ054-055-060>062-070-071-101>106-251300- New Castle-Kent-Inland Sussex-Cecil-Kent MD-Queen Annes-Talbot- Caroline-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex- Western Monmouth-Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden- Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland-Atlantic-Cape May- Southeastern Burlington-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester- Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Georgetown, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Cape May Court House, Wharton State Forest, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 425 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020 ...AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... Areas of fog have developed this morning, some of which is locally dense with visibilities of one half to one quarter of a mile at times. The fog should begin to dissipate through mid-morning. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. $$