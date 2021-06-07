It was another hot and sunny one Sunday as many spots reached at least 90 degrees for high temperatures. There was also a little more humidity combined with a very light breeze making things feel a tad more uncomfortable for outdoor activities compared to Saturday.
Moving into the first half of the new week, temperatures will remain toasty with highs either in the upper 80s or lower 90s, but the risk for classic pop-up thunderstorms will also gradually go up midweek as moisture comes up from our south while a cold front approaches from our north. The arrival of the front with increasing clouds and storm chances should break what will likely be the first heat wave of the season.
Temperatures for the latter half of the week will drop back closer to seasonable levels in the mid/upper 70s to lower 80s, however the humidity looks to remain high as our front now appears it will get hung up across the region at least through Thursday. This will keep cloudy intervals around along with continued chances for showers and thunderstorms as we round out the week.
A high amount of uncertainty remains with regards to whether or not our front can finally exit next weekend, and high pressure can return, to bring fair skies and pleasant weather. Stay tuned!
MONDAY
The dial stays cranked up to start the new week as highs Monday are once again expected to reach the lower 90s. Humidity levels will also continue to rise during this period which will give a very humid feel to the air. "Feels like" temperatures will likely approach the middle 90s again (upper 90s for southeastern Pennsylvania, southwestern New Jersey, and northern Delaware where a Heat Advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service).
Please take the proper heat precautions, especially for those areas mentioned to the south! Stay hydrated, seek shade, take breaks.
A couple late-day showers and t-storms will be possible Monday, which, if caught under one will bring some brief heat relief!
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
The dome of heat and high pressure will begin to break down a little Tuesday allowing for more cloud cover and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the PM hours. This will begin to open the door for a cold front to sweep through late Wednesday continuing the chance for unsettled weather midweek.
Afternoon highs both Tuesday and Wednesday should reach the upper 80s, but a few spots may still be able to reach 90 degrees, certainly if they miss out on much of the shower and thunderstorm activity that fires up.
It'll stay very humid too, with dew points well into the 60s and possibly lower 70s!
LATE WEEK
Forecast model guidance continues to trend towards a cloudier and more unsettled latter half of the week as our cold front that drops in late Wednesday gets hung up across the region for Thursday and Friday.
While temperatures are certainly expected to drop to round out the week, a muggy feel to the air will certainly remain. The mugginess combined with the stalled front will lead to additional shower and thunderstorm chances both Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday are expected to drop back into the low 80s, then mid 70s on Friday.