The last few days have marked the beginning of the return to summer, as the warmth continued to build. On Friday, highs climbed well into the 80s, flirting with 90 degrees in spots, easily the warmest weather we've seen in over a week. But while hotter, it hasn't turned much more humid, at least not yet. While our weekend will have some sunshine and still be plenty warm with highs well into the 80s, extra clouds around, especially later Saturday through early Sunday, will likely keep the 90-degree heat way both weekend days. While areas north and west of Interstate 95 may enjoy a mostly or entirely dry weekend, areas closer to the shore will likely have some wet weather to contend with mid-weekend, centered on Saturday night, as a weak low slides up the coast. Once that is off the playing field next week however, then the heat and humidity take over and a heat wave is likely to develop and perhaps last most of the week. Expect hazy, hot, and humid weather Monday through Friday, with a thunderstorm or two possible any afternoon, with higher chances the second half of the week. So after taking an extended hiatus, summer is back to stay!
TONIGHT
Tonight should end our streak of 7 straight nights with 50-something-degree low temperatures, a pretty impressive and comfortable feat for the middle of the summer. Not that tonight will be overly uncomfortable, but it will be warmer than recent nights under partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 60s. Humidity may inch up a bit compared to the refreshingly low levels of late, but muggier nights are to come next week.
SATURDAY
The weekend will start with more clouds than we've seen the past few days, but still some sunshine on Saturday. Overall, a partly to mostly cloudy day is expected with clouds thickening later in the day from the south. Most of the daytime hours look to be dry and still fairly tolerable in terms of humidity. Furthermore, the increased cloud cover should keep temperatures down just a bit. If skies were sunnier, 90° heat would be likely. With the extra clouds, mid to upper 80s are the current expectation. By Saturday night, a weak low pressure will ride up a pesky front that has been stuck off the East Coast all week. That low will bring a renewed chance for some rain, particularly along coastal areas, mainly south and east of the I-95 corridor. Right now, the wettest weather at the shore looks to come in overnight Saturday, but may linger into part of Sunday. Farther north and west through eastern Pennsylvania and Northern New Jersey, we'll probably steer clear of any showers or storms this weekend. The only chance for wet weather would be if the rain shield from our coastal low can make it any farther inland Saturday night, something we'll have to watch.
SUNDAY
Sunday still could be a little iffy down the shore, depending on how long our weak nuisance low pressure decides to linger. For everyone else, expect clouds to mix with a little more sunshine as the day progresses. It's another warm day with highs again well into the 80s, but also again likely stopping short of the 90-degree mark. Dew points should remain in the low 60s, which is a little humid. However, the stickier air may be delayed a bit and won't really take hold until next week, when dew points may rise into the mid and upper 60s.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
Once our pesky coastal low from the weekend exits and a Bermuda High takes over, the 3 "H's" of summer, hazy, hot, and humid, look to be with us for much of the week. So expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine each day, with a t-storm or two popping up, although much of the time will be dry. All of the time looks to be hot and sticky, with highs around or better than 90-degrees each day, and muggier overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Thunderstorm chances will be fairly low Monday and possibly Tuesday, before increasing for the second half of the week as a late week cold front approaches, perhaps ending our likely heat wave by next weekend.
