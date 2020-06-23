A cold front is on the move with a hot and humid air mass ahead of it, but comfier air behind it. That front will slide through the state Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before hanging out near the Eastern Seaboard throughout the day Wednesday. The chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms peaks late Tuesday, aided by activity developing to our west and perhaps surviving the trip over. Until then, it's sauna-like outside with highs breaking into the lower 90s Tuesday. Westerly, and at times northwesterly, winds behind the boundary Wednesday will send humidity levels way down during the day. The heat will also ease back a bit Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s. Both of these things will lead to fewer, if any, thunderstorms Wednesday. And we'll rinse and repeat a similar weather set-up through Friday with mainly dry conditions and a decent amount of sunshine.
TUESDAY
Temperatures peak on Tuesday with the southwesterly flow a little stronger out ahead of the cold front moving in from the Midwest. This will send daytime highs into the low 90s, while dew points are still hovering in the upper 60s and low 70s, which means you'll need to take it easy during the afternoon and early evening hours. Speaking of the evening, this is when the shower and thunderstorm activity will pick up as the cold front nears the area from the west. The frontal passage itself will hold off until after the sun sets on Tuesday and with the loss of the daytime heating, the activity may once again be spotty during late Tuesday evening and into the wee hours of Wednesday morning. As for the cloud cover, look for a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day with slightly more clouds toward sunset with the front moving closer.
WEDNESDAY
As the cold front hangs out along the Eastern Seaboard, the threat of showers and thunderstorms will remain, but any activity seems isolated at best. Timing them out like Monday and Tuesday won't be an option as the threat of a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up will stay fairly consistent throughout the day. The most positive change on Wednesday will be the less humid conditions that develop as the wind turns from westerly to northwesterly late in the day. It' will still be warm with highs in the middle 80s, but you'll notice the difference in the humidity by Wednesday evening. All the while, we'll be looking at times of clouds and sunshine overhead.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
The chance for a shower or thunderstorm won't completely go away later this week, but one thing that will is the humidity, at least slightly. Dew points will drop in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front, probably to around 60 degrees, which is a lot more tolerable this time of year. However, a bit less humid won't necessarily translate to much cooler this time around as high temperatures are still expected to reach into the middle 80s Thursday and Friday. Again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out with a trough rotating through the Northeast, but the activity will be stray with sunnier skies expected overall.
THIS WEEKEND
Another cold front approaches for the weekend with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late Saturday and at any time Sunday. Once again, neither day will be even close to a washout with a lot of dry times met by partial sunshine. Highs will inch back up into the upper 80s. And this warmer air is once again paired with rising dew points.