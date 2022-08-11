We finally broke the heat wave yesterday with temperatures dialing back to the 80s thanks to a welcomed front.
Behind that front is some of the most comfortable air we've seen in a month, and it's ours to enjoy for Friday through the weekend, with comfortably warm and sunny days with refreshingly low humidity, and even comfier nights with lows into the 50s.
So get ready to give those air conditioners a break and open up those windows for some fresh air, as comfort is king into the weekend and anymore 90° heat or oppressively high humidity stays away for the next seven days.
That second cold front could spark a passing shower or thundershower on Thursday, but we're otherwise dry between now and Sunday.
Rain chances do look to increase early next week, which looks rather unsettled if a low cuts off over the Northeast U.S., which isn't a bad things as parts of eastern Pennsylvania and especially parts of North Jersey really need some rain.
THURSDAY
Our stalled out front to our south will get a kick from front number two, coming down from Canada and through the area later on Thursday. So we may get a shower or thundershower early in the morning from the nearby first front, or an isolated pop-up shower or rumble of thunder later in the day from front number two.
However, most of the day is dry, with partly sunny skies and still warm highs in the mid to upper 80s, but with lowering humidity levels throughout the day.
Thursday night will be the first in a series of increasingly comfy nights, with lows in the low 60s, and cooler weather to come over the weekend.
FRIDAY
Many of us will welcome the comfort with open arms on Friday, with mostly sunny skies to start the day, and some fair weather cumulus clouds bubbling up and mixing in with the sunshine by afternoon.
Look for a cool and comfy northerly breeze around 10-15mph, and highs back in the low 80s with noticeably lower and refreshing humidity levels.
Friday night looks mostly clear with great sleeping weather and lows down in the mid 50s.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend should feature partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday, and partly sunny skies on Sunday with more clouds later in the day. It looks dry, comfortably warm, and pleasant with daytime highs in the low 80s, and nighttime lows between 55 and 60 degrees.
Enjoy the nice weekend days and the nice sleeping weather at night.
Unsettled weather looks to possibly set up early next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
An upper level low looks to set up over the Northeast U.S., and as a result, expect an unsettled pattern Monday and Tuesday with lots of clouds and some occasional showers and storms. Just how much rain falls will depend on the speed, track, and strength of that upper level low, but some beneficial rains are likely for some if this set up comes to fruition.
Given the clouds and rain chances, temperatures likely remain cooler than average, with highs closer to 75-80 degrees for the first half of next week.
